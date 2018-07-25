Asian Games 2018

Asian Games 2018, India’s day 3 schedule: Archery action begins; wrestlers, shooters in medal hunt

All of India’s events from day three at the 18th Asian Games in one place.

by 
Deepika Kumari | PTI

After three medals each on days one and two, the Indian contingent continue their medal hunt on day three with the wrestlers and shooters once again taking centerstage.

With three medals in shooting and five in wrestling, India would be expecting to add a few more to their total of two gold medals, two silver and one bronze.

Archers begin their campaigns on day three as well, with the ranking rounds.

In a historic first, India were assured of a Sepaktakraw medal as the men’s regu team qualified for the semi-final, which will take place on Tuesday.

The event is being broadcast in India by Sony Network.

Note: All times are in IST, but timings are subject to change. Results will be updated through the day.

Here’s India’s complete day two schedule.

Archery

Event Players  Time Result
Women's individual recurve Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi 8 am
Women's team recurve Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi 8 am
Men's individual recurve Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhari, Viswash, Atanu Das 1.20 pm
Men's team recurve Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhari, Viswash, Atanu Das 1.20 pm
Mixed team recurve Deepika Kumari, Promila Daimary, Ankita Bhakat, Laxmirani Majhi, Sukhchain Singh, Jagdish Choudhari, Viswash, Atanu Das 1.20 pm

Artistic gymnastics

Event Players Time Result
Women's qualification Aruna Reddy, Pranati Das, Dipa Karmakar, Pranati Nayak, Mandira Chowdhury From 1 pm

Bridge

Event Players Time Result
Men's team TBD 9 am
Mixed team TBD 9 am
Super Mixed team TBD 9 am

Canoe/Kayak Slalom

Event Players Time Result
Kayak single women heats Aarti Pandey 9 am
Canoe single women heats Champa Mourya 12 pm

Fencing

Event Players Time Result
Women's Epee individual Jas Seerat Singh From 8 am

Handball

Event Teams Time Result
Women's handball prelims India vs North Korea 1 pm

Hockey

Event Teams Time Result
Women's Pool India vs Kazakhstan 7 pm

Kabaddi

Event Teams Time Result
Women's Group India vs Sri Lanka 8 am
Women's Group India vs Indonesia 11.20 am
Men's Group India vs Thailand 4 pm

Rowing

Event Players Time Result
Men's singles sculls repechage Dattu Bhonakal 8 am
Women's Pairs repechage Sanjukta Dung Dung and Harpreet Kaur 7.50 am
Men's Lightweight Four repechage Bhopal Singh, Jagvir Singh, Tejas Shinde, Pranay Naukarkar 9 am

Sepaktakraw

Event Teams Time Result
Men's Regu Team - semifinal India v TBD 1:30 pm
Women's Regu Team - group stage TBD TBD

Shooting

Event Players Time Result
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions Sanjeev Rajput, Akhil Sheoran 8 am
Men's 10m air pistol Abhishek Verma, Saurabh Chaudhary 8 am
Trap mixed team Shreyasi Singh and Lakshay 8.30 am
Men's 10m air pistol final TBD 9.45 am
Men's 50m rifle 3 positions final TBD 11.30 am
Trap mixed team final TBD 3 pm

Swimming

Event Players Time Result
Men's 50m freestyle Anshul Kothari, Virdhawal Khade From 8 am
Men's 50m freestyle final TBD From 5 pm

Taekwondo

Event Players Time Result
Women's -57 kg R16 Kashish Malik 8.15 am
Women's +67 kg R16 Rodali Barua 9 am
Men's 80+ kg Akshay Kumar 8.30 am

Tennis

Event Players Time Result
Women's singles R16 Ankita Raina vs Hozumi Iri

Karman Kaur Thandi vs En Shuo Liang 		From 830 am
Mixed doubles R16 Karman Kaur Thandi/Divij Sharan vs Danilina / Nedovyesov From 830 am
Mixed doubles R32 Rohan Bopanna/Prarthana Thombare vs Kim / Lee From 830 am
Men's doubles R16 Rohan Bopanna / Divij Sharan 
vs Kadchapanan / Trongcharoenchaik

Ramkumar / Sumit Nagal vs Chen / Peng 		From 830 am

Volleyball

Event Players Time Result
Women's Pool India vs Vietnam 9 am

Wrestling

Event Players Time Result
Men's Greco-Roman 60 kg Gyanendar From 12 pm
Women's Freestyle 68 kg Divya Kakran From 11.30 am
Men's Greco-Roman 67 kg Manish From 11.30 am
Women's Freestyle 76 kg Kiran From 11.50 am

Wushu

Event Players Time Result
Men's Taijiquan
 Gyandash Singh 8 am
Men's Gunshu Chirag Sharma From 8 am
Men's Nanquan Sajan Lama, Punshiva Meitei From 8 am
Women's Sanda 60kg - QF Roshibina Devi Naorem vs Mubashra
Men's Sanda - 56 kg QF Santosh Kumar v Phithak From 530 pm
Men's Sanda - 60 kg QF Surya Bhanu Singh v Jean Claude From 530 pm
Men's Sanda - 65 kg QF Narender Grewal v Akmal From 530 pm
Men's Sanda - 70 kg QF Pardeep Kumar v Puja Riyaya From 530 pm
Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.