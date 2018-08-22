Asian Games, Day 4, live: Manu Bhaker shoots qualifying Games record to enter 25m pistol final
All the updates from Jakarta and Palembang on Wednesday.
Indian players will be in action in 12 sports at the Asian Games on Wednesday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
10.42 am: Taekwondo
India’s Navjeet Mann has won his men’s -80 kg round of 32 match against Laos’s Phommavanh Somsanouk 32-18 to move on to the pre-quarters.
10.30 am: Meanwhile, an Indonesian couple have named their kid....wait for it...Asian Games! Yup. Well, it’s their daughter’s second name, thankfully. The baby’s full name is Abidah Asian Games. She was born in one of the host cities, Palembang, hours before the opening ceremony, her parents told AFP.
10.23 am: Wushu
India’s Gyandash Singh misses out on a medal by a whisker – 0.01 points to be exact – as he comes fourth in men’s Taijijian. His score of 9.70 was bettered – only just – by Myanmar’s Ko Ko Nyein Chan, who scored 9.71. China’s Chen Zhouli got the gold with 9.76, while Japan’s Tomohiro Araya won silver with 9.72.
Taijijian is a form of wushu where a competitor uses a sword as the main element of the routine.
10.17 am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – Shooting
Heartbreak for Anjum Moudgil as she misses the cut for the final by one point. She was second in the qualification table after the kneeling and prone positions, but a poor standing round cost her in the end. Mongolia’s Nandinzaya Gankhuyag tops the table with a qualifying Games record.
10.15 am: Rowing
The Indian men’s lightweight eight team is through to the main A-final after topping the repechage round with a timing of 6:15.62.
10.08 am: Tennis
Another medal confirmed for India as Ankita Raina fights back from 0-3 down in the first set to beat Hong Kong’s Eudice Chong 6-4, 6-1 and reach the semis. She dominated her opponent after a shaky start.
10.05 am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – Shooting
Anjum Moudgil has a poor standing round (93, 92, 93, and 95) and drops out of the top eight for the time being. She now awaits the other shooters’ results to find out whether she has made the cut for the final.
10 am: Women’s 25m pistol qualification – Shooting
Manu Bhaker shoots a qualifying Games record to bulldoze her way into the final. Her total score of 593 is eight points more than the next best, South Korea’s Kim Minjung, who got 585. India’s Rahi Sarnobat is also in the final after shooting 580.
9.45 am: Rowing
India have qualified for the main A-Final in Women’s Four after recording a time of 7:53.29 in the repechage. India’s timing was the fourth fastest in the repechage round. The Indian team comprises Sanjukta Dung Dung, Annu, Navneet Kaur, and Yamini Singh.
9.38 am: Badminton
The draw for the individual competition starting on Thursday is out.
Kidambi Srikanth and the in-form All England Open champion Shi Yuqi are drawn in the same quarter, while HS Prannoy could face Singapore Open winner Chou Tien Chien in pre-quarters of the men’s singles.
PV Sindhu could meet world junior champion Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in pre-quarters, while Saina Nehwal is in the same quarter as former world champion Ratchanok Intanon.
In men’s doubles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty are in the same quarter as world No 4 Chinese pair of Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan, while Manu Attri and Sumeeth Reddy could meet world No 2 pair Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen in the second round.
In women’s doubles, Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy are in the same quarter as world No 3 Chen Qingchen/Jia Yifan, while Arathi Sara Sunil and Rutaparna Panda could face world No 4 Greysia Polii/Apriyani Rahayu in the second round.
In mixed doubles, Satwik and Ashwini are in the same quarter as world No 4 pair Tang Chun Man/Tse Ying Suet, while Pranaav Jerry Chopra and Sikki are in the same quarter as world No 3 Tontowi Ahmad/Liliyana Natsir.
9.30 am: Swimming
The Indian team just makes the cut for the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay final, finishing eighth fastest across all heats. China, Japan and Singapore are the top three and the Indians will have to have the swims of their lives if they are going to beat any of those teams to a medal. The final will take place around 5 pm IST.
9.15 am: Swimming
India top their heat in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay but had only two other teams as competitors – Qatar and Mongolia. This was the unseeded heat and India’s timing of 3:25.17 is unlikely to make the cut for the final. India’s team comprises Aaron Dsouza, Anshul Kothari, Sajan Prakash and Virdhawal Khade.
9.05 am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – Shooting
Anjum Moudgil maintains her second position after the prone round, in which she shoots 98, 100, 99, and 97 to get a total of 394. Her overall score after the kneeling and prone rounds is 786, which is the same as Mongolia’s Narantuya Chuluunbadrakh. The Mongolian leads because of better inner 10s.
9 am: Rowing
India’s Rohit Kumar and Bhagwan Singh top the repechage round in the men’s lightweight double sculls with a timing of 7:12.23 to qualify for the main A-final, which means they have a shot at a medal.
8.48 am: Swimming
Sandeep Sejwal is a reserve for the 100m breaststroke final as his timing of 62.07 seconds was the 10th best across all heats. The top eight get a direct entry into the final, while the 9th and 10th fastest swimmers are kept as reserves in case any of the top eight have to pull out. Sejwal missed out on a direct qualification by 0.07 seconds. China’s Zibei Yan topped the heats with a Games record timing of 59.91 seconds.
8.43 am: Gymnastics
Dipa Karmakar, who failed to qualify for the vault final but made the cut in the balance beam, will not compete in the team final on Wednesday as she has injured her knee again, according to a report in the Times of India.
Karmakar injured her right knee – the same one that was operated on after the Rio Olympics – while landing during a practice session ahead of Tuesday’s qualification round, her coach Bisweshwar Nandi told the daily. As a result, she wasn’t at her best during the competition and finished eighth in the vault qualification round, scoring 13.225.
8.30 am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – Shooting
Anjum Moudgil has a good kneeling round, shooting 97, 98, 99, and 98, to get a total of 392. Only Mongolia’s Narantuya Chuluunbadrakh has a better round, recording a total of 395.
8.18 am: Women’s 25m pistol qualification – Shooting
Manu Bhaker has an excellent precision round, shooting 99, 98 and 100 to top the table with a total of 297. The next best shooter, Korea’s Kim Minjung, shoots 294. India’s Rahi Sarnobat is also in the top 8, with 288 (97, 95, 96).
8.10 am: Swimming
India’s Sandeep Sejwal tops his heat in the 100m breaststroke with a timing of 62.07 seconds. The next best swimmer in his heat was nearly six seconds slower than him. Sandeep has a chance of making the final with that timing.
7.55 am: Women’s 50m rifle 3 positions qualification – Shooting
Anjum Moudgil records a 97 and 98 in the first two series of the kneeling position, while Gaayathri Nithyanandam gets two 97s.
7.53 am: Women’s 25m pistol qualification – Shooting
Manu Bhaker gets off to a great start in the precision round, recording a 99 in the first series to top the table. Rahi Sarnobat is joint fifth with 97.
7.50 am: Swimming
Sajan Prakash fails to make the cut for the 100m butterfly final. The eighth best swimmer across the five heats, Japan’s Nao Horomura, records a timing of 53.30 seconds. Sajan had 54.06, which is the 12th fastest. Olympic champion Joseph Schooling tops the heats with 52.31 seconds.
7.40 am: Swimming
India’s Avinash Mani and Sajan Prakash both top their respective heats of the 100m butterfly with timings of 56.98 and 54.04 seconds respectively. Both these heats were for swimmers without any qualification time. Avinash is certain to not make the cut for the final, but Sajan has a chance.
7.25 am: Wrestler Bajrang Punia returned to India last evening after his gold-winning performance at the Asiad. Here’s how he was received at the Delhi airport:
7.20 am: In some international news, China’s Liu Xiang shattered the world record in 50m backstroke on Tuesday, becoming the first female swimmer to go below 27 seconds. Liu, 21, broker her compatriot Zhao Jing’s nine-year-old record of 27.06, which was set during the 2009 world championships in Rome.
7.15 am: ICYMI, Zenia D’Cunha spoke to India’s only gold medallist on Tuesday – the 16-year-old shooter Saurabh Chaudhary. Here is what he said.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for the fourth day of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
India’s day begins with some more shooting, archery, swimming and wushu.
Indian shooters took centre-stage on Tuesday, winning three of the five medals India bagged during the day. Sixteen-year-old Saurabh Chaudhary shot his way to a stunning gold medal while 29-year-old debutant Abhishek Verma won bronze in the men’s 10m air pistol.
Meanwhile, Veteran rifle shooter Sanjeev Rajput turned in a steady display to win a silver medal in a roller-coaster men’s 50m rifle 3-positions final. The 37-year-old scored a total of 452.7 points to clinch India’s third medal of the day.
Divya Kakran (bronze) in women’s freestyle wrestling and Men’s Regu Team (bronze) in sepaktakraw were the other medal winners for India on Tuesday.
Here is a round-up of all the action on Day 3, if you missed it.