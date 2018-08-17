Asian Games 2018

Asian Games: Swimmers Virdhawal Khade, Srihari Nataraj set new national records, qualify for finals

Khade has created two national records at this edition of the Games as he had bettered his own mark in the men’s 50m freestyle.

by 
Virdhawal Khade / Srihari Nataraj | SAI / Facebook


Virdhawal Khade and Srihari Natraj created new national records to qualify for the finals of the 50m butterfly and 200m backstroke events at the Asian Games in Indonesia on Thursday.

Khade clocked 24.09s to top Heat 2 and was placed fifth overall. The effort was better than his own nine-year-old national record which was set with a time of 24.14 at the Asian Championship at Foshan, China in 2009.

Khade has created two national records at this edition of the Games as he had bettered his own mark in the men’s 50m freestyle – the event in which he narrowly missed a bronze.

(All the updates of India’s events on day five at the Asian Games here.)

In 200m backstroke event, Natraj moved to the final by improving upon his own national mark with a timing of 2:02.97 which placed him seventh overall. It was better than his previous 2:03.17 mark. At the 2018 CWG, he had managed 2:04.75.

Anshul Kothari, however, continued to struggle as he bowed out of the men’s 50m butterfly. He topped the three-man Heat by clocking 25.45sec but that placed him 28th among 40 swimmers. He was ousted from men’s 50m freestyle earlier.

Khade had a disappointing result in 100m freestyle event as he finished last in his heat and was placed 43rd overall with a timing of 59.11

Compatriot Aaron Desouza was best in his heat with a timing of 51.50sec but that placed him 27th overall. Also bowing out was Advait Page, who managed a 12th position in men’s 200m backstroke by clocking 2:06.85.

The finals will be held in the evening session.

