Kerala pacer was forced to take an arduous trip through flood-ravaged Kerala before turning up in Dindigal, Tamil Nadu in time for the start of the Duleep Trophy.

Thami, who has come close to breaking into the national cricket, arrived in India from his stint at the National Cricket Academy in Australia only recently and intended to head straight to Dindigal. However, the trip coincided with the floods that have paralysed the southern state over the past couple of weeks. Scheduled to report to Dindigul on August 21, Thampi was left stranded as Kochi airport was shut due to flooding.

His plan to take a train to Madurai was also quashed as the railway network was also paralysed.

“I explained to the BCCI my situation, but I was desperate not to miss the start of the domestic season,” Thampi was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo. “How can I miss the start of the season?”

Thankfully, his house and family members were not directly affected by the rain, which allowed him to focus his energies on making it to Dindigul. He and his brother decided to wade through the flood waters and make their way to Madurai and then to Dindigul. Along the way, the duo faced several detours and even a landslide like situation.

“The landslide was a frightening experience. But I was determined to reach Dindigul and once we reached the Tamil Nadu border, it was easier to go to the team hotel.

He reached Dindigul on August 22 and ended up missing the first match. However could still play a part in the upcoming ties.

Thampi says he has spent the last few days providing supplies, including clothing and food, to people affected by the floods in his town.

“The support from people everywhere has been phenomenal and things are getting better now,” Thampi said. “ Some areas have been splashed with mud and dirt, so in addition to basic needs, my friends are reaching out and providing cleaning agents like bleaching power. My support is always with them. This flooding has been tough, but Kerala will definitely bounce back.”