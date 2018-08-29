Asian Games 2018, Day 11, live: Swapna Barman in the lead in women’s heptathlon with one event to go
Catch all the live action, news and updates from Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 12 sports on Wednesday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
9.52 am: Cycling track
India’s Manorama Devi finishes tied-10th in the tempo race of the women’s omnium with -40 points.
The tempo race is the second event of the women’s omnium format, which has 30 laps on a 250-metre track. This race features a sprint on every lap after the first four laps, with the first rider across the line winning one point. Any rider that gains a lap on the main field is awarded 20 points, while any rider that loses a lap on the main field has 20 points deducted. Read more here.
9.45 am: Cycling track
India’s Manjeet Singh doesn’t make the cut for the final in men’s 4,000m individual pursuit. He finished 12th with a timing of 4:43.714.
9.43 am: Cycling track
India’s Esow Alban, the junior world championship silver medallist, qualifies for pre-quarterfinals in men’s sprint after beating his Thai opponent by 0.144 seconds. However, Ranjit Singh missed out after finishing 0.008 seconds slower than his Indonesian opponent! Look at the photo-finish, so close!
9.40 am: Judo
India’s Kalpana Devi loses to Uzbekistan’s Ziyaeva Gulnoza in the women’s -52 kg round of 16 after the latter scored an ippon, or one full point. Once an ippon is obtained, the competition ends.
9.30 am: Pencak Silat
Sonia and Simran’s score of 527 is only good enough to get them the seventh and final position in the women’s double final. But it was a great effort nonetheless in a sport that is not very popular in India. Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia win the medals.
9.27 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman has the lead in the women’s heptathlon after the javelin throw, while Purnima Hembram slips out of bronze-medal position after Japan’s Yuki Yamasaki bettered the Indian’s 45.48m effort with 46.48m in her final attempt.
There’s only the 800m race left now in the heptahlon. Can Swapna Barman hold on to her lead and bag gold? Can Purnima Hembram get back into the podium positions? Find out at 6.40 pm IST.
9.13 am: Sepaktakraw
India go down 0-2 to Malaysia in their Women’s Quadrant Preliminary Group B match. They will play Vietnam next later today.
9.12 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman throws 49.42m in her second javelin throw attempt, just short of her first. She’s still in the lead in the women’s heptathlon.
9.09 am: Athletics
Purnima Hembram joins compatriot Swapna Barman in recording a personal best, throwing 45.48m in her second attempt of the javelin throw in the heptathlon. Hembram’s effort puts her in the bronze position currently.
9.04 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman has an incredible first throw of 50.63m – a personal best – which puts her into the gold-medal position currently in the women’s heptathlon. Two more attempts to go in the javelin throw. Can she better it?
9 am: Athletics
The javelin throw event of the women’s heptathlon has begun, and India’s Purnima Hembram records an average 39.89m in her first throw. She has touched 44m before.
8.56 am: Pencak Silat
The judges award India’s Sonia and Simran a score of 527 after their three-minute routine. We’ll have to wait for the other teams to finish before finding out whether they have won a medal.
8.51 am: Pencak Silat
Here’s India’s Sonia and Simran...
8.42 am: Judo
India’s Vijay Kumar Yadav goes down to Uzbekistan’s Diyorbek Urozboev 0-10 in the men’s -60 kg elimination round of 16 match.
8.40 am: Pencak Silat
If you’re wondering what this women double event, or ganda, in pencak silat is, here is an explainer:
“Ganda teams may perform any number of specially choreographed routines that consist of different attack and defence combinations. Only one member of the duo may use weapons at any time during the showcase; they take turns to do so.” Read more here.
8.36 am: Pencak Silat
India’s Sonia and Simran are in contention for medals in the women’s double gold round in pencak silat.
8.30 am: Kayak
India finish sixth and last in their heat of the men’s Kayak Four (K4) 500m, which means they miss out on direct qualification for the A-final. India head to the semi-finals.
8.25 am: Cycling track
India’s Esow Alban and Ranjit Singh finish 16th and 18th in the men’s sprint qualification round, which means they will have to undergo another qualification round to ensure progress to the next round.
8.18 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman finishes second in the long jump event of the women’s heptathlon, behind China’s Wang Qingling who recorded a superb jump of 6.44m. Swapna’s best was 6.05m. Purnima Hembram finished fifth with 5.85m. Next up is javelin throw, which will begin at 9 am.
8.10 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram are both shown the red flag in their final long jump attempts in the heptathlon after overstepping. Barman, with a best jump of 6.05m, will still have the overall lead going into the javelin throw.
7.55 am: Athletics
Swapna Barman has a near perfect second attempt in the long jump of the heptathlon, recording an impressive 6.05m. She timed her jump perfectly off the white board.
Purnima Hembram improved on her first attempt of 5.82m by recording 5.85m in the second.
7.52 am: Cycling track
Manorama Devi finishes ninth in the women’s omnium scratch race, fetching her 24 points. The winner of this race, Uzbekistan’s Renata Baymetova, broke away from the pack with five laps to go and managed to lap everyone in the end. It was a risky strategy but it worked for the Uzbek.
7.40 am: Athletics
India’s Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram both start the long jump event of the women’s heptathlon with pretty average jumps, recording 5.82m and 5.85m respectively. There has been one jump of over 6m so far.
7.30 am: The long jump event in the women’s heptathlon is about to begin, with India’s Swapna Barman and Purnima Hembram in the fray.
The women’s omnium event in track cycling has also begun, with India’s Manorama Devi competing in the scratch race.
7.29 am: ICYMI, India picked up their third athletics gold on Tuesday when Manjit Singh sprung a surprise on compatriot Jinson Johnson in the men’s 800m final. Once close to quitting the sport, Manjit Singh’s Asian Games gold is a tale of unlikely glory. Read Arka Bhattacharya’s piece here.
7.15 am: Athletics
India’s Khushbir Kaur misses out on a bronze medal after finishing fourth in the women’s 20km racewalk. Soumya Baby was, however, disqualified.
It was a disappointing campaign for India’s men as Irfan Kolothum Thodi and Manish Singh Rawat were both disqualified.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog of day 11 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
India have crossed the half-century mark in the medals tally on Tuesday and have a chance to secure at least eight more on Wednesday.
Athletics will once again be the focus as Dutee Chand will feature in the women’s 200m final after topping the charts in the semi-finals on Tuesday. Arpinder Singh will also be a medal hope in triple jump.
Elsewhere, the Indian women’s hockey team is in semi-final action against China. India’s boxers, after a disappointing campaign so far, could confirm their first medals with four pugilists in quarter-final action.