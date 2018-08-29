Asian Games hockey SF live, India v China: Search for the opening goal continues
India have qualified for the Asian Games women’s hockey final in 1982 and 1998.
First quarter (4 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: Bit of a goalmouth melee. Navjot tries her luck, trying to put the ball between the legs of the Chinese keeper but the latter’s alert and pads the ball away.
First quarter (5 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: Oh dear, Hong Li of China’s injured. She’s receiving some on-field treatment. Navjot’s stick accidentally comes in contact with Hong’s face.
First quarter (5 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: Another three-on-two situation for India inside the Chinese circle. But Navjot Kaur’s pass goes awry. China breathe easy. India’s looked the more aggressive team. But they need to attack more.
First quarter (8 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: First Penalty Corner of the match. For India. Gurjit Kaur hits straight and the rushing Chinese defender blocks the ball. It’s still 0-0 at the GBK Hockey Field.
First quarter (8 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: Slow start this by both teams. Apart from the one instance by India, neither teams have threatened to score the opener.
First quarter (10 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: That was so close. Three Indian attackers and three Chinese defenders inside the Chinese circle. But India let that opportunity pass. Could have been an early goal.
First quarter (11 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: More interceptions now by both teams. Neither of them have come close to scoring in the first four minutes of the game.
First quarter (13 minutes to go) India 0-0 China: Good start by China. They have not given the ball to the Indians. They have been passing it among themselves.
Starting XI:-
06:25 pm We are five minutes away from the start. The teams – India in white and blue and China in yellow – are getting ready to take the field.
In case Rani Rampal and Co need inspiration:-
05:55 pm
Road to the semi-final:-
India: beat Indonesia 8-0, beat Kazakhstan 21-0, beat Korea 4-1, beat Thailand 5-0
China: beat Chinese Taipei 9-0, drew with Malaysia 2-2, lost to Japan 2-4, beat Hong Kong China 15-0
05:45 pm Good evening, ladies and gents. Big game tonight. A knockout. A fight for the place in the final. The team that wins tonight will be assured of a medal. But India doesn’t want any medal. They are looking to get gold. So far, they have done well in their mission, winning all their games. But tonight will be the biggest test they have faced so far in the tournament. They take on China, ranked just two places below them. In a pressure situation, can they come out on top?