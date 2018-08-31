Asian Games 2018, Day 13, live: All eyes on India’s women’s hockey team, boxers and squash players
Catch all the live action, news and updates from Jakarta and Palembang.
Indian players will be in action in as many as 13 sports on Friday. Here is India’s entire schedule for the day.
Live updates
7.35 am: Volleyball
The 9th-10th position classification for the women’s team event has begun, with India taking on Chinese Taipei.
7.30 am: India’s day begins shortly with some volleyball, soft tennis, canoe/kayaking, track cycling and judo.
Good morning and welcome to The Field’s live blog for day 13 of the 2018 Asian Games in Jakarta and Palembang.
It’s the penultimate day for India’s contingent, which has so far won 59 medals (13 gold, 21 silver and 25 bronze). India have a great chance of adding another gold to its tally via the women’s hockey team, which takes on Japan in the final this evening.
Boxers Amit Panghal and Vikas Krishan, and the women’s and men’s squash teams will also look to secure spots in gold-medal rounds in their respective semi-finals, while the table tennis singles players will look to progress to the quarter-finals.
If you missed the action on day 12, when India went past its 2014 Asiad medal tally, here is a round-up.