Asian Games hockey final live, India v Japan: Rani Rampal and Co eye historic gold medal
India’s last Asian Games gold medal in women’s hockey was 36 years ago.
Live updates
06:25 pm The teams are out, getting ready for the national anthems. Novy Kapadia informs us on-air that the Indian women’s team can win their first Asian Games gold medal on artificial turf. The last time they won gold, in 1982, New Delhi, the match was played on grass.
06:22 pm Also, guys, remember that a victory tonight will not only get India a historic gold medal but also a spot in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.
Starting XIs:-
06:00 pm Just half an hour for the final to start. Before it does, you can read about how the superb drag flick of Gurjit Kaur in the last quarter of the semi-final against China put India in the final.
[T]here comes a moment during a game, like it did on Wednesday against China in the Asian Games women’s hockey semi-final, when Gurjit compels your attention. It is now up to her to save her team or to make it win.
From the back, she emerges to take the injection of a Penalty Corner. The following few seconds, ladies and gents, belong to her.
This is the Gurjit Kaur Time.
05:50 pm Indian coach Sjoerd Marijne said this after the women’s World Cup, a few days before the Asian Games:-
“Defending is discipline and discipline is good. It was well organised. You see the big countries – the ones that are winning the medals, men or women, have good defence and good PC conversion. And, if you have good defence, you can create more chances. For me, it doesn’t work the other way around, wherein you create a lot of opportunities but no good defence. I was happy with that and the next step is to create more – which we will do at the Asian Games.”
And, India have scored 39 goals so far in the Asian Games, conceding just one.
05:40 pm Women’s hockey in India’s been on the upward curve over the last five years. They have two silver medals (2013, 2018) and a gold (2016) at the Asian Champions Trophy. In the Asia Cup, they won gold last year and a bronze in 2013. In the last Asian Games, they finished with a bronze and have bettered that this time. A gold medal awaits them today.
05:15 pm
ROAD TO FINAL
India: beat Indonesia 8-0, beat Kazakhstan 21-0, beat Korea 4-1, beat Thailand 5-0, beat China 1-0 (in the semi-final)
Japan: beat Chinese Taipei 11-0, beat Hong Kong China 6-0, beat China 4-2, beat Malaysia 3-1, beat Korea 2-0 (in the semi-final)
05:00 pm Evening, fellas! Big game today, not only for Rani Rampal and her team but also for Indian hockey. With the shocking defeat of the men’s team in yesterday’s quarter-final, plenty of hopes are pinned on the women’s team to bring home a gold medal in hockey. And, Rani and girls, based on their form and ranking, are the favourites to beat Japan today. They have been consistent, had some big wins and are probably aware that the last Indian women’s team to win a gold at the Asian Games was the one played in New Delhi, three and a half decades ago. History beckons!