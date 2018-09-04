Lucknow is set to host its first international cricket match in over two decades as India host West Indies for a T20I at the city’s new Ekna Stadium during the Caribbean outfit’s full tour from October.

India will play two Tests, five ODIs and three T20Is against West Indies. The tour will kick-off with the first Test which starts in Rajkot from October 4.

The 50,000-seater Ekana Stadium has so far hosted only domestic games. It was earmarked to host an ODI against New Zealand in 2017. The game, though, had to be moved to Kanpur due to pending infrastructure work.

The last time an international match was held in Lucknow was in 1994 when India beat Sri Lanka in a Test match at Babu Stadium.

India vs West Indies

1st Test: October 4-8 at Rajkot

2nd Test: October 12-16 at Hyderabad

1st ODI: October 21 at Guwahati

2nd ODI: October 24 at Indore

3rd ODI: October 27 at Pune

4th ODI: October 29 at Mumbai

5th ODI: November 1 at Thiruvananthapuram

1st T20I: November 4 at Kolkata

2nd T20I: November 6 at Lucknow

3rd T20I: November 11 at Chennai