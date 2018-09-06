Tamil Nadu’s M Loshini entered the 36kg class final of the first BFI sub-junior Girls National Boxing Championships in Nagpur on Thursday. Loshini won on points (5-0) against Sanjana of Arunachal Pradesh. Loshini won a unanimous decision from the five judges.

Nine of Haryana’s boxers, too, reached the finals.

Loshini is slated to take on Nisha of Haryana, who defeated Sweta of Jharkhand 5-0, in the final.

Among the Haryana girls who joined Nisha in the finals are Muskan (34 kg), Parineeta (38 kg), Prachi Kinha (40 kg), Prachi (42 kg), Tamanna (44 kg), Simran (50Kg), Anchal Saini (52kg), Priti Dahiya (57kg) and Pranjal Yadav (63kg).

Maharashtra pugilist Shreya lost to Monika of Uttarakhand in a 4-1 verdict in the 44 kg event. Devika (42Kg), Madhura (54kg) and Sana (60kg) – also from Maharashtra – made it to the finals of their respective events.

Delhi’s Siya registered an RSC (Referee Stops Contest) decision against her opponent to reach the final of the 38kg event. Another Delhi girl, Riya Rawat, lost to Kashish from Himachal Pradesh.