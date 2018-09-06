India in England 2018

England’s greatest cricketer: Retiring Cook pays tribute to record-breaking Anderson

Anderson overtook Australia great Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets to become the most prolific fast bowler in Test history.

by 
Adrian DENNIS / AFP

James Anderson was hailed as “England’s greatest cricketer” by the retiring Alastair Cook on Tuesday shortly after he became the most prolific fast bowler in Test history.

Anderson overtook Australia great Glenn McGrath’s tally of 563 wickets when he knocked out Mohammed Shami’s middle stump as England bowled out India for 345 to seal a 4-1 series victory at the Oval.

“It’s been a privilege to play with, I think, England’s greatest cricketer,” said man-of-the-match Cook.

“No disrespect to any other guys but his skill to do it time in, time out. You almost take it for granted that he is going to hit a length from ball one to over 90. It shouldn’t be like that. It’s fitting he knocked out middle stump.”

Anderson, who now has 564 scalps, said he was happy his friend was on the field to witness his record.

The Lancashire swing bowler now just trails the spin trio of Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan (800 wickets), Australia’s Shane Warne (708) and India’s Anil Kumble (619) in the all-time list.

“When (Rishabh Pant) and (KL) Rahul put on that partnership it looked like they may get close so my job was to hold an end up,” said Anderson, at 36 three years older than Cook.

“I didn’t think I’d bowl 14 overs from that end. Thankfully Joe let me take the new ball eventually which gave me a chance to get that wicket.

“He (Cook) is my best mate and he’s been brilliant – there for me all the time.”

‘Astounding’ Anderson

England’s ecstatic captain Joe Root labelled Anderson’s achievements “astounding” and said he hoped he had plenty more Tests ahead of him.

“For him to have taken as many wickets as he has, to even be in the same league as the likes of McGrath, now chasing the big two spinners, is a phenomenal effort and I think the most exciting thing is he’s bowling in my opinion probably at his best.

“Throughout this summer he’s been outstanding and I can see that carrying forward hopefully for a long time still.”

Root described the feats of Cook, who made 147 in the second innings of a 118-run win, and Anderson, as “fairytale stuff”.

“For Alastair to go out like that and for Jimmy to finish the game off in real style, that was really fitting for those two guys who are really close mates.”

Root added it was important for England to have won 4-1 after coming into the Oval Test with the series already in the bag, ahead of a three-match contest in Sri Lanka in November.

“I thought everyone played a significant part and role and that’s what’s been really pleasing for me as captain and hopefully now we can really kick on from this,” he said.

“We’re going to have different challenges throughout the winter but we know where we want to get to, we know there’s a lot of hard work ahead and that we’re not the perfect side.

“If we continue with the same attitude and drive and determination then we’ve got every chance of getting right to the top.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Did you update your relationship status?

This slice of life web series explores how love evolves across each phase.

Each relationship phase - pick from single, committed and married - has its own quirks. While singledom is a time of possibilities, it is also marked with a whole lot of daydreaming and pining. Committed relationships have been the focus of all rom coms with nary an angle or facet left unexplored. To understand married couples and their dynamics, you need to only look at the endless jokes and WhatsApp forwards on the subject.

In the web series What’s Your Status, Balu, TJ and Bharat are just regular guys, each trying to navigate a phase of love, and life. Their journeys are an honest and relatable portrayal of how love evolves.

Singledom

Do you remember the classic tools of wooing? Social media has replaced yesterday’s love letters and notes as Baljinder Singh aka Balu, a senior MBA student, demonstrates. Even before he has a proper conversation with his crush, he is already well-versed with her likes and dislikes. C’mon you know you too have checked out a crush on Facebook. He blames his chronic singledom on his bad luck and his anxieties about love are just plain relatable. With his friends pitching in with advice and support every step of the way, Balu’s story shows that wooing is a team effort.

Committed relationship

It’s the phase Balu is yearning for, just like countless single people who feel wistful as their feeds fill up with photos of romantic sunsets on the beach, candle-lit dates, the shared pizza slice... But beneath the Instagram filter, of course, lie unforeseen challenges. And with the pressures of modern lives, the classic advice of commitment and sacrifice no longer suffices, as Tejkiran aka TJ discovers. Working a stressful corporate job, TJ is an everyman whose attitude to love can be summed up simply - commitment is no joke. But, despite his sense of clarity, he is woefully unprepared for the surprises, and learnings, in store for him.

Marriage

With ever more responsibilities and expectations, marriage throws curveballs unlike any seen before while dating. Add to that the sharing of space, this love thing just got a whole lot more complicated, as Bharat Kulkarni can confess. When he married his college sweetheart, he didn’t anticipate the myriad challenges of an intercultural marriage, or gender relationships or...remembering dates. His wife, moreover, has a niggling complaint that he’s slid down her expectation scale after marriage. A character straight out of a forwarded joke, Bharat has a lot of comedic mishaps, and soul-searching, in store of him as he and his wife try to navigate marriage.

Brought to you by the makers of the popular web series Rise, Born Free and Half Ticket, What’s Your Status is peppered with relatable rants and insightful dialogues on the nature of love. Remember the viral ‘half day’ rant that you could totally relate to? That’s our very own frustrated TJ just trying to have a life. You can watch episode 1 of What’s Your Status below.

Play

Will Balu succeed in wooing Ayesha? Will TJ find happiness in love? Will Bharat find peace in his marriage? The entire first season of What’s Your Status is available on the YouTube channel Cheers. You can subscribe to Cheers, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Ultra Shorts and not by the Scroll editorial team.