Squash: France end India’s quarter-final hopes at WSF world women’s team championship

Higher seeded France defeated India 3-0 to advance into the quarterfinal round from Group C in the WSF world women’s team championship in Dalian, China on Thursday.
With two defeats in the group league, India bow out of the main draw and will now fight for the placings, taking on Switzerland in the 9/16 playoffs.
The top French player Camille Sereme, who had stopped Joshna Chinappa just a few days ago in the China Open event in Shanghai, opened the account with an easy outing against Sunayna Kuruvilla. Sereme won 11-4, 11-5, 11-6, the match lasting just 22 minutes. Aparajitha Balamurukan next went down in straight games to Enora Villard, the scores were 11-7, 12-10, 11-6. With France having taken the winning lead, Coline Aumard completed the formalities beating Tanvi Khanna 11-5, 11-5, 11-6.
In their second match on Wednesday, India scripted a 3-0 win over host China in a Group C league to keep their hope alive, albeit temporarily, of qualifying for the knock out phase.
Kuruvilla, as the number one player, set the tone for India’s victory with her win over China’s top player Li Dong Jin over four games. Khanna ensured the win-margin with her win and Balamurukan completed the fomality.
In their first match, India were defeated 0-3 by USA. Only Khanna could win a game against Olivia Blatchford else the third seeded American side won smoothly, without dropping a game in the other matches.
With the top two players Chinappa and Dipika Pallikal Karthik withdrawing at the last minute, India’s stock tumbled and its seeding dropped to 11.
In all participants from 16 countries were taking part in the championship being held for the first time in China.