Women's Cricket

Atapattu’s century cancels out Mithali’s career-best ton, Sri Lanka win third ODI by 3 wickets

The hosts lost the ODI series 1-2 but were delighted with the win on Sunday.

by 
Screengrab

Chamari Atapattu scored a match-winning century on Sunday in Katunayake to ensure that Sri Lanka ended the three-match One-Day International series against India on a high.

Chasing 254 to win and avoid a 3-0 whitewash, captain Atapattu (115 off 133 balls) shared a 101-run opening partnership with Hasini Perera (45 off 70 balls) to get the Lankans off to a good start.

Sri Lanka’s scoring rate, however, dropped after Perera’s wicket in the 24th over. Once Atapattu’s vigil was brought to an end by spinner Hemalatha in the 42nd over, with the score at 193/3, it seemed India had the upper hand.

However, cameos from Nilakshi de Silva, Shashikala Siriwardene, Sripali Weerakkody and debutant Kavisha Dilhari ensured Sri Lanka got past the finish line with three wickets and one ball to spare.

Earlier, India rode on captain Mithali Raj’s unbeaten 125 (143b, 14x4, 1x6) to finish at 253/5 their highest total of this three-match series. This was also Mithali’s career-best knock in ODIs.

After Jemimah Rodrigues was dismissed for a duck in the second ball of the match, Mithali and Smriti Mandhana put on a century stand. The duo batted with caution to ensure there were no more early wickets.

As the partnership seemed to take the game away from the hosts, Chamari Atapattu got rid of Smriti, who made a 62-ball 51.

A largely defensive Harmanpreet Kaur partnered her skipper for 12 overs before she was dismissed by Kavisha Dilhari for 14 (41b, 1x4).

The hosts had to wait only seven deliveries to get their third wicket as Dayalan Hemalatha was bowled by Nilakshi de Silva for six.

Deepti Sharma joined her skipper at the onset of the death overs. And the two batters upped the ante, attempting to score more boundaries. In the 43rd over, Mithali brought up her seventh ODI hundred.

Mithali and Deepti put on a 92-run partnership before the latter was out stumped in the final over of the innings off Shashikala Siriwardene. Jhulan Goswami struck a six in the next ball to take India past the 250-mark.

The five-match Twenty20 series between the two teams will begin on Wednesday at the same venue.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

People who fall through the gaps in road safety campaigns

Helmet and road safety campaigns might have been neglecting a sizeable chunk of the public at risk.

City police, across the country, have been running a long-drawn campaign on helmet safety. In a recent initiative by the Bengaluru Police, a cop dressed-up as ‘Lord Ganesha’ offered helmets and roses to two-wheeler riders. Earlier this year, a 12ft high and 9ft wide helmet was installed in Kota as a memorial to the victims of road accidents. As for the social media leg of the campaign, the Mumbai Police made a pop-culture reference to drive the message of road safety through their Twitter handle.

But, just for the sake of conversation, how much safety do helmets provide anyway?

Lack of physical protections put two-wheeler riders at high risk on the road. According to a recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 1.25 million people die each year as a result of road traffic crashes. Nearly half of those dying on the world’s roads are ‘vulnerable road users’ – pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists. According to the Indian transport ministry, about 28 two-wheeler riders died daily on Indian roads in 2016 for not wearing helmets.

The WHO states that wearing a motorcycle helmet correctly can reduce the risk of death by almost 40% and the risk of severe injury by over 70%. The components of a helmet are designed to reduce impact of a force collision to the head. A rigid outer shell distributes the impact over a large surface area, while the soft lining absorbs the impact.

However, getting two-wheeler riders to wear protective headgear has always been an uphill battle, one that has intensified through the years owing to the lives lost due on the road. Communication tactics are generating awareness about the consequences of riding without a helmet and changing behaviour that the law couldn’t on its own. But amidst all the tag-lines, slogans and get-ups that reach out to the rider, the safety of the one on the passenger seat is being ignored.

Pillion rider safety has always been second in priority. While several state governments are making helmets for pillion riders mandatory, the lack of awareness about its importance runs deep. In Mumbai itself, only 1% of the 20 lakh pillion riders wear helmets. There seems to be this perception that while two-wheeler riders are safer wearing a helmet, their passengers don’t necessarily need one. Statistics prove otherwise. For instance, in Hyderabad, the Cyberabad traffic police reported that 1 of every 3 two-wheeler deaths was that of a pillion rider. DGP Chander, Goa, stressed that 71% of fatalities in road accidents in 2017 were of two-wheeler rider and pillion riders of which 66% deaths were due to head injury.

Despite the alarming statistics, pillion riders, who are as vulnerable as front riders to head-injuries, have never been the focus of helmet awareness and safety drives. To fill-up that communication gap, Reliance General Insurance has engineered a campaign, titled #FaceThePace, that focusses solely on pillion rider safety. The campaign film tells a relatable story of a father taking his son for cricket practice on a motorbike. It then uses cricket to bring our attention to a simple flaw in the way we think about pillion rider safety – using a helmet to play a sport makes sense, but somehow, protecting your head while riding on a two-wheeler isn’t considered.

This road safety initiative by Reliance General Insurance has taken the lead in addressing the helmet issue as a whole — pillion or front, helmets are crucial for two-wheeler riders. The film ensures that we realise how selective our worry about head injury is by comparing the statistics of children deaths due to road accidents to fatal accidents on a cricket ground. Message delivered. Watch the video to see how the story pans out.

Play

To know more about Reliance general insurance policies, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Reliance General Insurance and not by the Scroll editorial team.