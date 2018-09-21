Manchester City’s record goalscorer Sergio Aguero extended his stay with the Premier League champions on Friday, signing a one-year contract extension.

The 30-year-old Argentina international – who broke the record last season and whose tally stands at 204 – put pen to paper on a deal that will see him through to the end of the 2021 season.

“I am happy for this additional year,” said Aguero in a club statement.

“My idea was being here for 10 years. I’ve been here for seven years, it’s going to be 10 when the contract expires.”