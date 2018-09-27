Before the Asia Cup began, many spoke about how the organisers were milking the marquee India-Pakistan clashes by scheduling three potential matches – group stage, Super Four and final. The two teams were, in fact, favourites to reach the title clash, a reprise of last year’s Champions Trophy final that Pakistan had gone in to win.

But on Wednesday, Bangladesh upended the script as they stunned Pakistan by 37 runs in the last Super Four match and progressed to the final. They were without top players Shakib al Hasan and Tamim Iqbal but did not give in at any point.

Mushfiqur Rahim struck a valiant 99, while Mohammad Mithun made 60 to lift Bangladesh to a decent 239 all out from a precarious position of 12/3, after opting to bat in the virtual semi-final of the tournament. Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq (83) turned out to be the lone bright spot as they faltered in pursuit of the modest chase, to be restricted to 202/9.

The day belonged to Bangladesh as they never gave up hope and fought tooth and nail to stay one step ahead of Pakistan in the match.

Here’s how the cricket community responded to Bangladesh’s unexpected, but deserving win on Twitter.

I must admit I had Pakistan as pre-tournament favourites. And I wasn't alone. Maybe that one Champions Trophy performance got many of us to rate them high. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 26, 2018

Tremendous thinking on the feet by Mashrafe to use irregular bowlers to fill up voids in the attack. The team with more quality players within their ranks won. Well done Bangladesh! 👏👏🙏#AsiaCup — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) September 26, 2018

No one is an underdog. Not quite what fans would have wanted, many had anticipated an India vs Pak final but Bangladesh were just superb on the day, The 5 M’s Mushfiqur, Mithun, Mustafizur ,Mahmudullah & Mehidy had brilliant performances and hard luck to Pakistan. #BANvPAK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) September 26, 2018

Asghar and Sarfaraz captaincy leaving a lot to be desired. Arguably the main reason their teams arent playing the Asia Cup final vs India. Congrats Bangladesh — Scott Styris (@scottbstyris) September 26, 2018

Well done to @BCBtigers last night on their brilliant performance!👏🏻Mashrafe was brilliant in his captaincy. @TheRealPCB have some thinking to do.. they needed this Tournament to see what they do under pressure.. and what they need to fix & improve #patience — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) September 27, 2018

One thing a team needs in a tournament is to recover from lows. That is not only vital but creates the winning momentum. Bangladesh without 2 of their best has confirmed it by entering the final. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) September 27, 2018

Congratulations to @BCBtigers on reaching the finals. In the absence of Shakib and Tamim Iqbal the way they have competed and fought , reflects the character of the side. #PakvBan — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) September 26, 2018

Congratulations Bangladesh! Mustafizur with 4 wickets and Mushfiqur with 99 runs, excellent game!.. we're in for a very exciting finals ! #AsiaCup2018 #PAKvBAN @Mustafiz90 @mushfiqur15 — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) September 26, 2018

What went wrong for Pakistan

An awful tournament comes to an end for Pakistan:

Beat Hong Kong the weakest team of the tournament

Hammered by India by 8 wickets

Scraped past Afghanistan by 3 wickets

Thrashed by India by 9 wickets

Easily beaten by Bangladesh by 37 runs#AsiaCup2018 — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) September 26, 2018

I have never seen a more subdued and off colour Pakistan team in months.. Mistakes more mistakes and same mistakes!! if its mistake manual had gone for printing it would have been a read of thousand pages!! — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 26, 2018

Really disappointed to see PAK team collapsing like this. I really hope management selectors & players get their act together b4 next series but never mind still standing with PAK team .. — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) September 27, 2018

Pakistan coach Micky Arthur talked about Confidence Crisis in the team. That was enough for players to lose focus. When Indian batting was struggling in England not once did coach Shastri criticize them publicly. Will be surprised if PCB still continues with Arthur. — Makarand Waingankar (@wmakarand) September 27, 2018

Pakistan's 202-9 v Bangladesh is the lowest score in an unsuccessful ODI chase by a team that has batted the full 50 overs since Feb 2013 (Zim 181-9 v WI), and the lowest by a Top-8 ranked team since Aug 2007 (Ind 184-10 v Eng).https://t.co/eMaj1mLknx #AsiaCup2018 — Andy Zaltzman (@ZaltzCricket) September 26, 2018

2 good teams with weak captains have been ousted of this #AsiaCup18 and a decent side makes it to the final because of a spirited leader , and such is sport ... #PAKvsBAN #AsiaCup2018 #PAK #BAN #AFG — subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) September 26, 2018

Bangladesh played well no doubt BUT from a tactical point of view and man management skills on the field, Sarfraz Ahmed was ordinary on the day. #AsiaCup2018 #Bangladesh #Pakistan — RK (@RK_sports) September 26, 2018

Did Pakistan select their squad for the Asia Cup?



Doubt it. Seems like this tournament was used to try their combinations for the WC. — no one you know (@vanillawallah) September 27, 2018

