Indian qualifier Ramkumar Ramanathan bowed out of the Shenzen Open in the second round on Thursday, going down 6-4, 6-2 to fourth seed Damir Dzumhur of Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Ramkumar, ranked 134th in the world, couldn’t build momentum against the world No 39, getting broken three times through the match. To compound his problem, he was unable to break back despite having 10 break points in the match.

He served eight aces and scored 74% of his first serve points but his failure to convert the break chances ultimately cost him a shot at a major upset.

The Indian had earlier beaten Jiri Vesely in the first round, having qualified for the main draw of the ATP 250 tournament.

In the doubles at the ATP 250 Chengdu Open, it was an clash between two Indians in the doubles. But it was Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan who came out on top as he and his partner Austin Krajicek beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 7-5 to reach the semi-finals.

On the Futures circuit, Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara of Phillipines reached the doubles final of the ITF Thailand F4 Futures in Hua Hin Thailand.

Among the women, Rutuja Bhosale reached the doubles finals with her Japanese partner Hiroko Kuwata at the ITF $60,000 event in Darwin, Australia.

Here’s a look at all the Indian results.

MEN'S MATCHES TOURNAMENT RESULTS Shenzen Open (ATP 250) * [4] Damir Dzumhur beat Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-4, 6-2 in the second round.





Chengdu Open (ATP 250) DOUBLES



Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Austin Krajicek beat Prajnesh Gunneswaran and Ruben Bemelmans 6-3, 7-5 in the quarter-final

ITF Thailand F4 Futures (USD 15K) * Karunuday Singh beat [3] Ryota Tanuma (Japan) 6-2, 7-6(3) in the quarter-final.



* Sidharth Rawat [5] lost to [4] Pascal Meis (Germany) 6-4, 7-5 in the quarter-final.



DOUBLES

Karunuday Singh and Francis Casey Alcantara (Philippines) [2] beat [4] Pruchya Isawro (Thailan) / Kelsey Stevenson (Canada) in the semi-finals.