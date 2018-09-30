Bengaluru FC beat arch-rivals and defending champions Chennaiyin FC on their home ground, Sree Kanteerava Stadium, for the first time in the Indian Super League by a 1-0 margin on Sunday.

Twice they lost to the Chennaiyin FC last season, including in the final. Because of this reason, this match was a much-hyped one. In a contest that saw several close chances, Miku’s 41st minute strike proved to be the difference.

The away side, though, did have their chances to put the ball in the back of the net. Chennaiyin FC missed a great chance to lead in the 19th minute. Gregory Nelson, from just outside the box, cut the ball in for Jeje. To thwart the impending danger, the Bengaluru custodian Gurpreet Singh charged towards the striker. Jeje, instead of passing the ball to Germanpreet Singh beside him, attempted to beat the keeper and shot wide.

Jeje missed another opportunity in the 32nd minute. He latched on to the poorly executed back pass from Rahul Bheke and made a dangerous run into the Bengaluru box but lost his footing and sent the ball out of play.

Gurpreet was in the thick of action on two more occasions within the next 10 minutes. On the 36th minute, Germanpreet, from inside the box, unleashed a left-footed shot straight at the goalie. Three minutes later, Gurpreet leapt to clear away Gregory Nelson’s free-kick from just outside the box.

Against the run of play, Miku scored a stunner to put the hosts ahead. Xisco Hernandez slid the ball through the Chennaiyin defenders for Miku to latch on. The latter charged in and unleashed an unstoppable shot.

Despite the goal, Chennaiyin FC were the better side in the first half, creating more chances and looking more threatening.

There was no doubt that the home side were the more enterprising unit in the second half. Udanta Singh, who was largely subdued in the first half, enlivened the contest with his runs down the left flank, creating a couple of opportunities within the first 15 minutes on the other side of the break.

During this phase, Jerry Lalrinzuala got a yellow card after sticking out his boot out to Udanta. On another day, the Chennayin defender could have have been given his marching orders.

Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri too had an opportunity to double the hosts’ lead in the 72nd minute when he latched on to a pass by Miku. But the Indian stalwart lost a one-on-one battle to Inigo Calderon. But, Bengaluru defenders did well to keep the Chennaiyin forwards at bay and pocket the win.