Sergio Garcia became the leading points-scorer in Ryder Cup history as his 2 and 1 win over American Rickie Fowler helped Europe regain the trophy at Le Golf National on Sunday.

The 38-year-old Spaniard, a controversial wildcard pick by captain Thomas Bjorn after a poor season, passed Nick Faldo’s previous mark of 25 points, reaching 25.5 since making his debut in 1999.

“I don’t usually cry, but I couldn’t help it. What a week,” a tearful Garcia said.

“It means a lot but at the end of the day, I’ve always said it – it’s about the team and I’m happy that I was able to help.

“I’m happy that I was able to help with some of the points. It’s a bonus.”

Garcia had endured a difficult year, missing the cut at all four majors, but was still selected by Bjorn on the strength of his Ryder Cup performances down the years.

“It’s been a rough year, but we fought hard, I’m so thankful to Thomas Bjorn for believing in me,” he said. “I’m so happy to get the Cup back and in Paris and to enjoy it as much I did.”

The 2017 Masters champion arrived in France on 22.5 points from eight previous appearances, and combined with Alex Noren to thrash Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau as Europe swept the Friday foursomes to get his Ryder Cup underway.

He added a dramatic fourball victory alongside Rory McIlroy over Brooks Koepka and Tony Finau on Saturday morning, curling home a long birdie putt on the 17th to secure the point.

Feeling good

Garcia missed out on the record in the penultimate session as he and Noren lost to Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson, but he broke Faldo’s record in style as Europe roared back to crush the Americans on the Albatros course despite some early Sunday resistance from the away team.

He said he felt good heading into the week after a morale-boosting top-10 finish at the Portugal Masters last Sunday.

“Felt like something was happening. I played really well last week in Portugal and you know, I rested a little bit which was nice,” Garcia added.

“I needed that to play with the energy that the Ryder Cup deserved, and you know, I’m so happy that I was able to play – not only myself – but the whole team, as well as we did.”

The Americans, with nine major champions and a resurgent Tiger Woods in their ranks, were favourites before the competition, but failed to even win a session after taking the opening Friday-morning fourballs.

Garcia, the youngest-ever player to appear in the Ryder Cup at the ‘Battle of Brookline’ at the age of 19, said the 2018 vintage was probably the best Europe side he had played in.

“I think that a lot of people thought that the Ryder Cup was over before it was played and I guess unfortunately they picked the wrong team.”