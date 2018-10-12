Fans breaching security cordon to get up close with Virat Kohli is becoming a new norm as a spectator reached up to the India skipper during the first day of the second Test in Hyderabad on Friday.

It happened an hour into the morning session when a man climbed the barricade and sprinted around 70 metres towards Kohli before engaging in a tight hug and then trying to take a selfie with the skipper. But was stopped before he was able to plant a kiss on the Indian captain’s cheek. Kohli was seen trying to avoid the man’s hug as the security personnel came and whisked him away. The umpires called for a drinks break as Kohli was visibly upset.

Kohli was at mid-wicket in the opening session of the first day of India’s second Test against the West Indies when the young fan ran on the field and embraced the Indian star.

Security officers overpowered the youngster and hauled him off the field as the crowd roared and clapped.

It was the second incident in the series after Kohli was surrounded by fans in the middle of the first Test in Rajkot last week. He was surrounded by two pitch invaders trying to take selfies.

Kohli, 29, is often the subject of adulation with one fan touching his feet before taking a selfie during an Indian Premier League game this year.