Veteran Leander Paes won his second Challenger level title of the season, clinching the Santo Domingo Open trophy with partner Miguel Reyes-Varela.

The second seeded Indo-Mexican pair, playing their second consecutive final, came from behind to beat Ariel Behar and Roberto Quiroz 4-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the summit clash, which lasted for one hour and 26 minutes.

Paes, who is ranked 69, added 110 ranking points to his kitty and shared a prize purse of $7750 with his partner. Last week, the 45-year-old and Angel ended runners-up at Montrrey Challenger to Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Marcelo Arevalo.

Paes also ended runner-up at Chicago on the ATP Challenger circuit and won the Newport Beach event in January. Paes also reached the final of Winston-Salem Open and Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships on the ATP World Tour, ending runner-up with Jamie Cerretani in both the tournaments.