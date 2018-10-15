BRDC British F3 Series rookie, Kush Maini weathered the storm at the Silverstone race circuit over the weekend, to complete his season in third position in the championship. Debuting in the BRDC F3 Championship this season, Kush secured the third spot with a total of 366 points that consisted of 8 podiums, including a win at Rockingham.

In the last race for the season, the JK Racing supported driver from Bangalore could manage only 15th during the weekend’s qualifying session due to set up related issues but showed great race craft during the weekend’s first race to make up five places and eventually finish 10th.

Due to extremely poor weather conditions, Sunday saw limited running with Race 2 being halted after two laps behind the safety car and Race 3 called off due to poor visibility. With the weekend adding 20 points to his standings, Kush closed his season third behind Linus Lundqvist who finished as Championship winner and Nicolai Kjaergaard who took second place in the Championship, both of whom had prior experience racing in the UK.

This year’s championship saw 25 drivers from 14 different countries all over the world take part in the races, with Kush finishing as the top Indian driver in the standings.

Speaking on his season Kush said, “I’m happy to have finished third in the championship and also especially happy about my performances during the first half of the season, which were a little stronger compared to the latter. I am grateful for a strong debut season and look forward to a strong 2019 season backed by the generous support of my partners, family and well-wishers.”

Kush now heads into the off-season where he will evaluate his plans for 2019.