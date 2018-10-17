The preparation of the Indian cricket team for next month’s Women’s World T20 has taken a hit due to the ongoing feud between the Mumbai Cricket Association and Board of Control for Cricket in India over the hosting rights of the men’s ODI against West Indies on October 29.

The six-day camp, which was to begin on Tuesday, started a day late because the women’s cricket team were reportedly not allowed train at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium. Like the ODI, the camp has now been moved to Cricket Club of India’s Brabourne Stadium, which is minutes away from the Wankhede.

“We’ve shifted the camp to the CCI, for the time being,” BCCI GM, cricket operations, Saba Karim was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

The squad was supposed to undergo a yo-yo test on Day One of the camp. However, Tuesday was instead used up for getting visas for the players, reported The Indian Express.

The ICC Women’s World T20 will be held in the West Indies from November 9 to 24.

Meanwhile, MCA CEO CS Naik defended the decision saying it is a matter of law. On Tuesday, two members of the Mumbai Cricket Association also approached the Bombay High Court challenging BCCI’s decision to move the October 29 India-West Indies One-day International match to Brabourne Stadium.

“How can I allow the player inside when the matter is subjudice. I have been made party to the petition and should the High Court allow the game to be restored to the Wankhede, then the ground should be in proper condition,” Naik was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The BCCI, last Friday, moved the match from the Wankhede Stadium to the Brabourne Stadium (owned by the Cricket Club of India), after the MCA cited financial constraints in hosting the tie.

The petition claimed that CCI was not equipped to hold an international match as it usually hosts only practice games. The CCI last hosted an ODI in 2006 and a Test match in 2009 when India took on Sri Lanka.

An MCA official was also quoted by mid-day saying that the women’s team would be welcome after the court hearing, which is scheduled for Wednesday.

However, bottomline is that the women’s team has lost a whole day of training ahead of a major ICC tournament.