

The All India Football Association’s Disciplinary Committee has put NorthEast United FC goalkeeper TP Rehenesh under interim suspension with immediate effect.

Rehenesh will not be available for selection for his club’s ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC on October 18 in Chennai.

The NEUFC custodian has been put on interim suspension pending full inquiry by the Disciplinary Committee after it emerged through the match footage, that the goalkeeper had acted violently against ATK player Gerson Vieira during the last meeting between the two clubs at Salt Lake Stadium on October 4.

In the fifth minute of the league game, ATK earned a corner and centre-back Vieira was up for the set-piece. When the ball came in, Vieira went in hard for the ball, as the NorthEast United keeper was pushed into his goal, tracking back to avoid a potential collision.

In return, Rehenesh retaliated by throwing a punch at the ex-Mumbai City man. The on-field referee and his assistants missed the incident even though Vieira and the rest of the ATK team appealed.

Sena Ralte was sent off for earning a second yellow card in the 31st minute, which NorthEast United went on to win 1-0, Rehenesh keeping a clean sheet.