India pacer Jasprit Bumrah continues to be unfazed by pundits observing that he is susceptible to picking up injuries if he continues bowling with his unorthodox style.

“I don’t focus on what the experts are saying or not,” Bumrah said. “I focus on what has helped me and and I try to focus on my body and what do I need to keep myself fit. There is no perfect action in cricket. Tell me a bowler, like that, who has not got injured. I focus on how to improve my fitness levels,” the 24-year-old added.

After a grueling England tour, Bumrah has been given a break, and will not be a part of the first two One-day Internationals against West Indies. The pacer, though, is expected to be one of the mainstays in the Indian side as they chase their first series win in Australia.

Bumrah is expected to back Down Under next month, where he had his first taste of international cricket. He said it was too soon to comment on the conditions. “There is always bounce there but Australia now a days is known for high-scoring games well. I am not focusing too much ahead, I am focusing on whatever the next match I play. That’s always been my philosophy.”

“When I reach Australia, I will assess the wickets. Because sometimes going there with pre-conceived notions and then it doesn’t happen, so you are in no space. I’ll go there, see the conditions and plan according to that,” he said.

India will play a four-match Test series, with the first Test at Adelaide on December 6. Bumrah also lauded India’s bowling coach Bharat Arun, stating that communicating with him helped his game. “You discuss plans with your bowling coach. That communication has been good. I had done one U-19 camp under him and he knows my bowling. It is always good when you have an experienced coach, who knows your strengths and weaknesses.”

With the Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli rotating their pace battery to manage their workload, Bumrah is not complaining. “It is always good to have a break. Whenever you return from the break, the hunger is back, the body is fresh, you are up and running in good spirit,” he said.

Bumrah, however did not comment on the ongoing controversy surrounding the use of SG balls in Tests in India. Skipper Kohli and off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have expressed their displeasure with using the SG ball at home.