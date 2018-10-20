The BCCI on Saturday announced a 15-member India Women ‘A’ team, mostly made up of senior side players, for the T20 series against Australia ‘A’ to be played in Mumbai from Monday.

Harmanpreet Kaur will lead the India Women ‘A’ side while Smriti Mandhana will be her deputy.

The All-India Women’s Selection Committee picked up the squad in view of the ICC Women’s World T20 to be held in West Indies from November 9 so that the senior team players can prepare for the marquee event.

The three-match T20 series will be played at BKC Mumbai on October 22, 24 and 26.

This announcement comes after Cricbuzz reported earlier that a three-match T20I series in West Indies was cancelled. Although the three-match series was yet to be officially announced by the two boards, the website reported that the cancellation came from Cricket West Indies due to financial constraints. This meant India were set to miss out on crucial preparation ahead of the World T20.

This India A squad is the exact same as announced for World T20. The team is currently in Mumbai as part of the national camp under coach Ramesh Powar.

India A Women’s T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (Captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Mithali Raj, Jemimah Rodrigues, Veda Krishnamurthy, Deepti Sharma, Tanya Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Poonam Yadav, Radha Yadav, Anuja Patil, Ekta Bisht, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy.