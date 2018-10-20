Kerala Blasters and Delhi Dynamos shared the spoils at the JLN Stadium in Kochi as the Indian Super League match between the two sides ended 1-1 on Sunday. Andrija Kaluderovic cancelled out CK Vineeth’s strike to earn the Dynamos a point away from home.

Delhi started the brighter of the two teams as Lallinzuala Chhangte crossed it to Kaluderovic but he couldn’t get the ball on target. At the other end, Slavisa Stojanovic had the ball break to him in a comfortable position but he could only hit the side netting.

Gianni Zuiverloon squandered a golden chance to put the visitors ahead as some slick play by Delhi saw Romeo get in behind the Kerala defence. The winger laid it on a plate for the Dutchman, but he shot wide with only the keeper to beat.

It was Vineeth who then gave the home side the lead as the ball broke to him in the box and the striker turned Rana Gharami, and calmly slotted it past Francisco Dorronsorro. Delhi mustered a response of their own to keep their streak of scoring in 14 straight ISL matches.

The ball was headed around in Kerala’s box and it fell kindly to Kaluderovic who headed it past Naveen Kumar in the home team’s goal. Right at the death, Vineeth once again ran beyond Pritam Kotal, who brought the striker down but the referee ushered all penalty protests away.

Replays showed that the India’s first-choice right-back had indeed fouled the Kerala forward as David James was livid with the decision to not award his team a penalty.