Aditi Ashok managed to shoot an even-par 72 during the last round of the Buick Open tournament in Shanghai on Sunday.

Ashok had an off day in the penultimate round, carding a three-over 75 which all but effectively finished her chances of finishing in the top-10. Her fourth and final round was better with the Bengaluru-based golfer managing four birdies and bogeys each to finish tied-47th for the tournament.

The Indian got off to a disastrous start, making bogey on her first hole and following that up with another one on the 8th. As she slipped to five-under, Aditi recovered with a birdie on the par-5 9th.

Two further bogeys on the 10th and 11th almost sunk her final round, before she pulled off three birdies. A birdie on the par-5 13th was followed by another on the par-4 14th. The final one came at the 17th as Aditi finished with an overall 3-over 291 for the tournament.

Danielle Kang saw off a pack of rivals to win by two shots on a nerve-jangling final day. Kang, who turned 26 on Saturday, carded a final-round 69 for a total 13-under-par 275 at a breezy and overcast Qizhong Garden Golf Club, where seven players tied for second.

The American, ranked 29th in the world, adds Shanghai to the Women’s PGA Championship – a major – she won last year. Lydia Ko and Marina Alex finished second and third, two strokes behind Kang.