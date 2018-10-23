Chennayin FC and Delhi Dynamos’ search for their first win the Indian Super League continued as they played out an enthralling goalless draw at the JLN Stadium, New Delhi on Tuesday.

The reigning champions came out guns blazing after three back-to-back losses, and had plenty of opportunities to take the lead but were held at bay by a rock-solid Delhi defence. Goalkeeper Francisco Dorronsoro was deservedly awarded the Man of the Match for keeping out several goal-bound shots from the marauding Chennayin forwards.

Despite Delhi’s bright start from the first quarter of the game, the home side were unable to create clear-cut openings. Chennayin, while starting slow, grabbed a foothold in the game and the floodgates were open.

Issac Vanmalsawma started threatening from set plays and Eli Sabia came close with a header in the 20th minute. The ball went just over him at the far post. Andrea Orlandi’s effort was closer minutes later but couldn’t get it past Dorronsoro, which was the first of a number of saves he made through the evening.

Chennayin were piercing holes in the opposition defence at regular intervals, but on the break, Delhi nearly took the lead against the run of play. In the 31st minute, Inigo Calderon’s timely intervention stopped Andrija Kalderovic from putting Delhi in the lead with a crucial block.

Towards the end of half-time, Thoi Singh’s shot from just inside the box was palmed away by Dorronsoro. The move was set up by some neat exchange of passes by Raphael Augusto and striker Carlos Salom.

The half ended with Lallianzuala Chhangte powering past Francis Fernandes on the left. Kaluderovic found space in the box and headed the ball goalwards, but CFC’s Karanjit Singh was upto the task.

Early in the second half, Salom had a great chance to put Chennayin in the lead but a shot from his weaker left foot was wide of the post. The Palestinian, though, was culpable of a glaring miss in the 68th minute from a counter-attack that saw Delhi’s defence backpedaling. From a one-on-one situation, Salom’s shot was was hit straight at Dorronsoro.

Chennayin continued to attack in numbers but a goal eluded them. Star striker Jeje Lalpekhlua was brought on only in the 87th minute. But, it was one of those days where Pritam Kotal and Dorronsoro thwarted every Chennayin effort with supreme resilience.