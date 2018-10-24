Mithali Raj smashed a 61-ball 105 to help India A record a comfortable win over Australia A in the second T20 match in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Raj’s innings was laced with 18 boundaries and one six. She reached her half century off 31 balls and the century in 59 balls.

From 66/4, Raj and captain Harmanpreet Kaur stitched together an 85-run partnership that took India A to a formidable total of 184/5 in 20 overs. In response, Australia A managed 156/9 with India’s spinners collectively chipping in with the wickets.

Raj’s 105 is now the highest score by an Indian woman in T20 cricket, breaking the record set by Smriti Mandhana earlier this year in the KIA Super League.

Highest individual scores by Indians in Women's T20s:



105* - MITHALI RAJ (for India A, Today)

102 - Smriti Mandhana (for WS, 2018)

100* - Mithali Raj (for RLW, 2017/18)

96* - Smriti Mandhana (for MH, 2012/13)#IndAvAusA — Sampath Bandarupalli (@SampathStats) October 24, 2018

Earlier, Smriti Mandhana (72 off 40) had laid the foundation and Pooja Vastrakar (21 off nine balls) finished with a flourish as a strong India A team beat Australia A by four wickets in the first T20 on Monday.