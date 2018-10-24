India skipper Virat Kohli strolled past the 10,000-run mark in One-day International cricket, against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The India captain is the fastest batsman in the world to cross the milestone, doing so in his 205th innings with a single to long-on off spinner Ashley Nurse. The 30-year-old became the 13th batsman and the fifth Indian to get to the landmark.

The milestones continued to tumble as Kohli also became the quickest to reach 4,000 runs on home soil in ODIs. Kohli upped the ante in the tail end of India’s innings to finish an unbeaten 157 from 129 balls as India finished at a formidable 321/6. His run-glut in 2018 continued by crossing the 1000-run mark in the year, which has come at a staggering average in the 140s. With three more ODIs against West Indies and the Australia series coming up, sky is the limit for Kohli.

Virat Kohli stands alone, no one now or ever is close to his genius! #ODI #INDvWI — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) October 24, 2018

So King Kohli has got to 10,000 runs nearly averaging 60, striking at almost 95. Has there been a more complete batsman than him in history? Best white ball player of all time? — Darab 🇵🇰 (@DarabBinSaeed) October 24, 2018

No over-speeding challan here, just accolades & best wishes for more @imVkohli ! Many congratulations on your amazing feat! pic.twitter.com/JOytK0YfK2 — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli is setting up such insane ODI batting records that you'll literally need stick cricket to break them. — Naveed Nadeem (@naveednadeem91) October 24, 2018

To give you an idea of how much better Virat Kohli is than other great ODI players: him scoring 10,000 ODI runs in 205 innings—54 faster than the next best—is proportionately equivalent to breaking Usain Bolt's 100m record by exactly 2.00 seconds (100m in 7.58 seconds). #INDvWI — Freddie Wilde (@fwildecricket) October 24, 2018

By the time Virat kohli retires we would no longer be talking about any other batsman as the great of the game. There will only be one great, Virat Legend Kohli.#INDvWI — Arsalan Khattak (@LioM10_) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli's ODI average is closing in on 60. That's one of the craziest stats in the history of cricket. — Lawrence Booth (@the_topspin) October 24, 2018

Top 4 Batsmen :



Virat kohli

Injured kohli

Tired kohli

Vegan kohli — Freak (@strangerr_18) October 24, 2018

Heard that Oxford Dictionary is considering replacing ‘Consistency’ with ‘Kohli’. Makes a lot of sense 🙌🙏👍 #IndvWI #37 — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 24, 2018

Software update all the time. Virat Kohli has redefined what consistency means. Got his 9000th odi run just 11 innings ago and got his 10000 th today, to go with his 37th century. Enjoy the phenomena #KingKohli pic.twitter.com/OPhvIsBRDJ — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli fastest to 10K ODI runs:



Inngs batted: 205 (PRE: Tendulkar 259)

Days from debut: 3270 (Dravid 3969)

Balls taken: 10813 (Jayasuriya 11296)

Highest avg: 59.17 (Dhoni 51.30) #INDvWI — Deepu Narayanan (@deeputalks) October 24, 2018

Every generation of cricket had that one batsmen who made all of us feel that there will not be another cricketer who can better that record but always there comes that one special player who surpasses with ease.Gavaskar, Sachin, Kohli...who knows who will be up in this list next — Neetish Kumar (@neetishkks) October 24, 2018

RT if you don’t remember the last time Virat Kohli was ‘out of form’ in ODI cricket. #INDvWI — Madhav Sharma (@HashTagCricket) October 24, 2018

Fastest to 10,000 ODI runs..



By inns - KOHLI (205)

By mats - KOHLI (213)

By balls - KOHLI (10813)

By time - KOHLI (10yrs, 67d from debut)



He also has highest average and most centuries when completing 10,000 runs. #IndvWI #Legend — Bharath Seervi (@SeerviBharath) October 24, 2018

Kohli has been close to unstoppable in 2018, across formats.

Sept 17th 2017- The last time when Kohli was dismissed for a single digit score in ODIs. #INDvWI — Gaurav Sundararaman (@gaurav_sundar) October 24, 2018

Virat Kohli becomes the quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs in just 205 innings.

Just to put his performance in the perspective, the most runs any one else has scored after 205 innings are 9,080 by AB de Villiers.#INDvWI — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) October 24, 2018

Fastest to 10000 ODI runs:



Virat Kohli 205 inns (Vizag, 2018)

Sachin Tendulkar 259 inns (Indore, 2001)

Sourav Ganguly 263 inns (Dambulla, 2005)



Top 3 are Indians



Players to score 10K runs with average of 50+

MS DHONI

VIRAT KOHLI#INDvWI #INDvsWI — Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) October 24, 2018