India skipper Virat Kohli strolled past the 10,000-run mark in One-day International cricket, against the West Indies in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday. The India captain is the fastest batsman in the world to cross the milestone, doing so in his 205th innings with a single to long-on off spinner Ashley Nurse. The 30-year-old became the 13th batsman and the fifth Indian to get to the landmark.
The milestones continued to tumble as Kohli also became the quickest to reach 4,000 runs on home soil in ODIs. Kohli upped the ante in the tail end of India’s innings to finish an unbeaten 157 from 129 balls as India finished at a formidable 321/6. His run-glut in 2018 continued by crossing the 1000-run mark in the year, which has come at a staggering average in the 140s. With three more ODIs against West Indies and the Australia series coming up, sky is the limit for Kohli.
Kohli has been close to unstoppable in 2018, across formats.