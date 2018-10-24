India captain Virat Kohli created history on Wednesday by becoming the fastest batsman to go past the 10,000-run mark in One-Day International cricket.

Kohli achieved the landmark during the second ODI between India and West Indies in Vizag. He is the 13th batsman and fifth Indian overall to pass the milestone and did so in his 205th ODI innings.

The 29-year-old was 81 runs away from entering the 10,000 club before the match started and took 91 deliveries to get there.

Also read: India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live updates

Also read: Twitter hails Kohli’s 10,000-run feat

Kohli is also on course to go past 1,000 ODI runs this calendar year. He has achieved the feat five times in ODIs in the past – in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2017.

Kohli finished with an unbeaten 157* and notched up his fourth 150-plus score. In the process he also went past 1000 runs in 2018 in ODIs, and became the leading run-scorer in the format in the calendar year. He needed just 11 ODIs to get there.

Earlier, Kohli won the toss and elected to bat. India, who lead the five-match series 1-0, made just one change from their opening win on Sunday with spinner Kuldeep Yadav coming in for Khaleel Ahmed.

“Looks like a nice and hard wicket. May be it will get slower in the second half,” Kohli said after winning the toss. “Because of our bowling combination, we want to put up a score on the board and ask them to chase it down.”

West Indies skipper Jason Holder said he was not disappointed with bowling first as the tourists have handed left-arm paceman Obed McCoy his international debut. The 21-year-old McCoy comes in place of Oshane Thomas.