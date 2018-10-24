Indian Super League club FC Pune City on Wednesday sacked manager Miguel Angel Portugal on Wednesday following a poor start to the new season.

Pune, who reached the playoffs for the first time last season, have got off to a torrid start to the season, earning only one point from three games. After earning a draw against Delhi Dynamos, the Stallions suffered tame defeats against Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, against whom they lost 0-3 at home.

Former Granada coach Portugal had taken over as Pune’s new coach after the club parted ways Ranko Popovic at the end of last season. Portugal was Delhi Dynamos’s coach last season.

The Hindustan Times reported that technical director Pradhyum Reddy is likely to take over as the interim manager. Reddy had coached I-League club Shillong Lajong FC, and was Ashley Westwood’s assistant during a trophy-laden tenure at Bengaluru.