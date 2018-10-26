Indian Super League franchise FC Pune City sacked Miguel Angel Portugal from his duties as the head coach on Friday, confirming earlier reports.

The club confirmed that Technical Director Pradyum Reddy will take over as the interim coach.

Pune, who reached the playoffs for the first time last season, have got off to a torrid start to the season, earning only one point from three games. After earning a draw against Delhi Dynamos, the Stallions suffered tame defeats against Mumbai City FC and Bengaluru FC, against whom they lost 0-3 at home.

Former Granada coach Portugal had taken over as Pune’s new coach after the club parted ways with Ranko Popovic at the end of last season. Portugal was Delhi Dynamos’s coach last season.

Pune are now 10th and last in the standings, with just one point and a goal difference of minus five. The club take on FC Goa in their next match at the Fatorda on Sunday.