Late on Friday evening, the Board of Control for Cricket in India announced the T20I squads for the three-match series at home against West Indies and away to Australia next month. And one big name was missing from both: Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

The former India captain, whose position in the limited-overs squad has been one of constant debate in the recent past, was left out of all six matches, with Rishabh Pant named as the first-choice wicket-keeper. Dinesh Karthik is also part of both the squads.

The immediate reaction seemed to be one of questioning the future of Dhoni in the shortest format. Despite his struggles in the format for India, Dhoni had a fantastic IPL this year but it now seems the selectors are looking past the iconic cricketer and grooming a successor.

“Dhoni’s not going to play the six T20Is because we’re looking at the second keeper slot. It is not the end of Dhoni in T20Is,” chief selector MSK Prasad was quoted as saying.

Despite Prasad saying this is not the end of Dhoni’s T20I career, Twitter was expectedly abuzz with reaction to the news.

Dhoni’s absence from T20 teams v West Indies and Australia sends clear message that selectors have been informed about where his focus is and when he wants his international career to end https://t.co/vTBq8fXmAt — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 26, 2018

Even the Indian T20i team for #AusvInd announced. 17 members. Big NEWS is that Dhoni is NOT in that team too. Might not see Dhoni in India colours for the T20 format again... #AusvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 26, 2018

My only concern with Dhoni is that he isn't getting, or maybe isn't too keen to get, game time between ODI matches. But he will have the Australia/NZ and home ODIs + the IPL before the World Cup. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 26, 2018

so we learn of dhoni's removal from T20 squad and rohit sharma's recall to Test squad after 10:30pm on friday night...good stuff! — Gaurav Kalra (@gauravkalra75) October 26, 2018

So no Dhoni in the #T20I team for the 3 matches vs Windies. Oh no... Who will they all blame now if there is a power cut in their home ? 🤔🤔 #INDvWI.



On a serious note, good to see Rishabh Pant take it over. Would love to see him in full flow. #Dhoni — Prabhu ‏ (@Cricprabhu) October 26, 2018

No Dhoni in T20s means WC 2019 is the last world cup for the legend. The call is loud and clear. Hope he wins it and celebrates at the Lords balcony. — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) October 26, 2018

Amid the Dhoni decision, it's great to see another Jharkhand player finally getting his due. Shahbaz Nadeem has been knocking on the doors for a few years now. — Shashank Kishore (@captainshanky) October 26, 2018

MS Dhoni's T20 career is over and Rohit Sharma and Parthiv Patel's Test career might still be alive. — Shubh AggarWall (@shubh_chintak) October 26, 2018

End of Dhoni's T20I career. Four spinners! https://t.co/jxzisRY3yI — Saurabh Malhotra (@MalhotraSaurabh) October 26, 2018

On a day when you get the first whiff of an inescapable reality in Indian cricket. #dhoni pic.twitter.com/UEJcBreVvd — Meha Bhardwaj (@Bhardwajmeha) October 26, 2018

Dhoni was born on 7th day of 7th month. His Jersey number is 7. He won the Khel Ratna Award (highest sporting honour) and ICC World Twenty20 in 2007. He reached his career peak in 2011, and 7 years later, he is probably dropped for the first time. — Rahul Raj (@bhak_sala) October 26, 2018

This sentiment (flawed as it is) was repeated often too.

The selection committee is not in good hands. Who is this MSK Prasad ? He has not even scored half the runs scored by @msdhoni . @BCCI @imVkohli #Dhoni #IndvAus — i m saurabh (@saurabhjha66) October 26, 2018

Of course, humour was one way many chose to react to the news.

Dhoni fans right now. pic.twitter.com/bKYwfCLfYx — Mask Ishan (@Mr_LoLwa) October 26, 2018

Dhoni knew about Rafale Deal : Sources



💔 — SAGAR (@sagarcasm) October 26, 2018