Fifty four innings. That’s how big the gap was between when Virat Kohli reached 10,000 ODI runs and the next quickest, Sachin Tendulkar. And when you think Kohli has scored the last 1,000 runs or so in 11 matches, it puts that achievement in perspective. The India captain is simply an unstoppable force in the 50-over format. He has been so for a few years now.

While he continues to dominate all three formats of the game, he simply is peerless when it comes to ODI cricket.

The world No 1 ranked ODI batsman, Kohli has smashed records for fun in the recent past. And he has done so while picking and choosing which series he plays. He has delivered success around the world too, not just in home conditions.

His numbers in the format tell you all you need to know about the level of excellence he has achieved.

There is a certain inevitability about his success, so to speak.

So, here are ten questions to celebrate King Kohli’s incredible 10,000-run milestone in ODIs. From where it all began to how he has come to own the format and shatter records.

