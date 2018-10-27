Mumbai City FC bounced back from a 5-0 loss to hand Delhi Dynamos their second defeat of the season. Modou Sougou and Arnold Issoko scored as Mumbai City ran out 2-0 winners at the Mumbai Football Arena, Anderi on Saturday.

The home side, fresh from their drubbing at the hands of Goa, started with Rafael Bastos and Arnold Issoko up front. Joyner Lourenco came in for Shouvik Ghosh in defence as the rest of the backline remained the same.

For Delhi, Andrija Kaludjerovic was the lone attacker, flanked by Romeo Fernandes and Lallinzuala Chhangte.

Rene Mihelic passed it to Kaludjerovic for the first real chance of the game but the Serbian striker shot straight at Mumbai keeper Ravi Kumar. Sougou then gave Mumbai the lead in the 30th minute.

The Mumbai attacker got in front of his marker and slid in for a low cross from Issoko to convert.

The scoreline remained the same till half-time as Vinit Rai was replaced by Bikramjit Singh.

Mumbai almost doubled their lead ten minutes after half-time as Issoko was brought down by Rana Gharami in the box. Rafael Bastos stepped up and Francisco Dorronsoro dived the wrong way but the spot-kick went wide of the goal and Delhi had a reprieve.

Issoko would wrap up the game in the final 15 minutes as he ran through on goal, rounded the Delhi keeper to score and seal the three points.

Mumbai now have 7 points from 5 games while Delhi only have three from as many.