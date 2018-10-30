A rampaging Central Railway proved to be too strong for the South Central Railway team as they cruised to a 3-0 win in the final of the 41st All India Women’s Volleyball Championship on Monday in Mumbai.

South Central Railway were in the final of the inter-railways tournament after 17 years, having last played the final in 2001. But the return to summit clash didn’t end on a happy note as they were outplayed by the dominant Central Railways side.

Lead by Nirmal and Priyanka Bora, both of whom are international players for India, Central Railways won the final 25-18, 25-11 25-23. Apart from the final set, the runners up couldn’t match up to the energy and experience of the champions.

Eastern Railway clinched the bronze medal beating Western Railway, the hosts, in the third place match. Earlier in the semi-finals, both CR and SCR had scored 3-0 wins over ER and WR respectively.

Nirmal, who has played at the last two Asian Games for India, was the standout performer.

Apart from the eight zonal teams – Southern Railways, South Central Railways, Eastern Railways, Western Railways, Central Railways, South Western Railway and East Central Railway and South Eastern Railway – there was a ninth, newly-made team representing the Integral Coach Factory added to the competition.