Shikhar Dhawan, one of the mainstays of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is reportedly all set to return to where his Indian Premier League journey began in 2008 — his home franchise Delhi Daredevils.
Dhawan played at his home ground for Daredevils in the first season of the IPL when he made 340 runs in 14 matches. His next destination was Mumbai Indians for two seasons where he did not have the best of records, making 241 runs in two seasons where he played just 15 matches combined.
It was at Hyderabad, initially playing for Deccan Chargers for two years in 2011 and 2012 before joining Sunrisers in 2013, that Dhawan made himself a IPL force to be reckoned with.
And it’s that force that Daredevils seems to have invested in.
The 2018 edition was another season where Delhi Daredevils where in a state of flux, despite pre-season expectations.
The team started off on the wrong foot because of Gautam Gambhir’s struggles at the top because of which the veteran stepped down as the captain and let Shreyas Iyer take over.
With Gambhir stepping aside (not just as the captain but also as a player), Prithvi Shaw stepped up and started impressing straight away. But the second opener position was one of concern. In the 9 matches that Shaw played for DD, he scored 245 runs with a strike rate of 153.12 including two fifties.
And should this deal go through, it is the void at the top that Delhi would be keen to fix and Dhawan seems a reasonable bet for a side brimming with young talent.
Shikhar Dhawan’s overall T20 record:
Matches: 216 (Innings: 215, Not outs: 20)
Runs: 6074
Highest score: 95*
Average: 31.80
100s / 50s: 0 / 46
Strike rate: 122.93
Dhawan has never quite set the pulses racing at T20 over the years as he has managed in the 50-over format. But what he does provide, as is evidenced by his record at different stages in his career, is a certain amount of consistency. He averages more than 25 for every team he has played so far except the two-year stint with Mumbai Indians.
Shikhar Dhawan's overall T20 record
|Team
|Matches (Innings)
|Total runs (Highest score)
|Average (50s)
|Deccan Chargers
|29 (29)
|969 (95*)
|37.26 / 7
|Delhi
|18 (18)
|512 (82*)
|32.00 / 4
|Delhi Daredevils
|14 (14)
|340 (68*)
|37.77 / 4
|India
|40 (40)
|977 (90)
|26.40 / 7
|India A
|2 (2)
|54 (33)
|27.00 / 0
|Mumbai Indians
|19 (18)
|345 (56)
|19.16 / 2
|North Zone
|4 (4)
|110 (50)
|27.50 / 1
|Sunrisers
|91 (91)
|2767 (92*)
|35.02 / 21
Dhawan has consistently delivered for Sunrisers, striking a formidable partnership with the more aggressive David Warner and later Kane Williamson at the top of the order. With a tally of 2768 from 91 innings, he is the franchise’s top run-getter.
Most runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Player
|Matches
|Runs
|Shikhar Dhawan
|91
|2767
|David Warner
|59
|2579
|Kane Williamson
|32
|1146
|Moises Henriques
|42
|755
|Naman Ojha
|56
|584
In fact, when you look at the list of highest run-getters in IPL history, Dhawan is placed fairly high up despite playing just 15 matches for Mumbai Indians in two seasons combined.
All-time leading IPL run-getters
|PLAYER
|Matches (Innings)
|Runs (Highest)
|HS
|Suresh Raina
|176 (172)
|4985 (100*)
|100*
|Virat Kohli
|163 (155)
|4948 (113)
|113
|Rohit Sharma
|173 (168)
|4493 (109*)
|109*
|Gautam Gambhir
|154 (152)
|4217 (93)
|93
|Robin Uthappa
|165 (158)
|4086 (87)
|87
|Shikhar Dhawan
|143 (142)
|4058 (95*)
|95*
|MS Dhoni
|175 (158)
|4016 (79*)
|79*
|David Warner
|114 (114)
|4014 (126)
|126
|Chris Gayle
|112 (111)
|3994 (175*)
|175*
|AB de Villiers
|141 (129)
|3953 (133*)
|133*
Ever since his move to Hyderabad, Dhawan has been nothing if not consistent. He has scored more than 300 runs in every single one of the last eight editions.
Shikhar Dhawan, season-by-season since 2011
|Season
|Mat
|Runs
|Ave
|2018
|16
|497 (92*)
|38.23
|2017
|14
|479 (77)
|36.84
|2016
|17
|501 (82*)
|38.53
|2015
|14
|353 (54)
|27.15
|2014
|14
|377 (64*)
|29
|2013
|10
|311 (73*)
|38.87
|2012 (Deccan Chargers)
|15
|569 (84)
|40.64
|2011 (Deccan Chargers)
|14
|400 (95*)
|33.33
|Overall IPL
|143
|4058
|33.26
What Delhi Daredevils are likely to benefit from is the guarantee of consistent contributions at the top of the order. In all his eight years at Hyderabad, Dhawan has been either been the top run-scorer for his franchise (thrice) or the second best (five times). And second best to Warner or Williamson is nothing to be ashamed of.
A comparison of Dhawan with the best
|Season
|Runs scored by Dhawan
|Most runs scored in that season
|Most runs scored in Dhawan's team
|2018
|497
|735
|497
|2017
|479
|641
|641
|2016
|501
|973
|848
|2015
|353
|562
|562
|2014
|377
|660
|528
|2013*
|311
|733
|311
|2012*
|569
|733
|569
|2011*
|400
|608
|400
As the tables above show, it’s not just his brand value and the obvious returning-home narrative that Daredevils would be banking on, it’s a steady opening partner to Shaw who can be expected to deliver over the course of a season.