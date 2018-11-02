Shikhar Dhawan, one of the mainstays of Sunrisers Hyderabad, is reportedly all set to return to where his Indian Premier League journey began in 2008 — his home franchise Delhi Daredevils.

Dhawan played at his home ground for Daredevils in the first season of the IPL when he made 340 runs in 14 matches. His next destination was Mumbai Indians for two seasons where he did not have the best of records, making 241 runs in two seasons where he played just 15 matches combined.

It was at Hyderabad, initially playing for Deccan Chargers for two years in 2011 and 2012 before joining Sunrisers in 2013, that Dhawan made himself a IPL force to be reckoned with.

And it’s that force that Daredevils seems to have invested in.

The 2018 edition was another season where Delhi Daredevils where in a state of flux, despite pre-season expectations.

The team started off on the wrong foot because of Gautam Gambhir’s struggles at the top because of which the veteran stepped down as the captain and let Shreyas Iyer take over.

With Gambhir stepping aside (not just as the captain but also as a player), Prithvi Shaw stepped up and started impressing straight away. But the second opener position was one of concern. In the 9 matches that Shaw played for DD, he scored 245 runs with a strike rate of 153.12 including two fifties.

And should this deal go through, it is the void at the top that Delhi would be keen to fix and Dhawan seems a reasonable bet for a side brimming with young talent.

Shikhar Dhawan’s overall T20 record:

Matches: 216 (Innings: 215, Not outs: 20)

Runs: 6074

Highest score: 95*

Average: 31.80

100s / 50s: 0 / 46

Strike rate: 122.93



Dhawan has never quite set the pulses racing at T20 over the years as he has managed in the 50-over format. But what he does provide, as is evidenced by his record at different stages in his career, is a certain amount of consistency. He averages more than 25 for every team he has played so far except the two-year stint with Mumbai Indians.

Shikhar Dhawan's overall T20 record Team Matches (Innings) Total runs (Highest score) Average (50s) Deccan Chargers 29 (29) 969 (95*) 37.26 / 7 Delhi 18 (18) 512 (82*) 32.00 / 4 Delhi Daredevils 14 (14) 340 (68*) 37.77 / 4 India 40 (40) 977 (90) 26.40 / 7 India A 2 (2) 54 (33) 27.00 / 0 Mumbai Indians 19 (18) 345 (56) 19.16 / 2 North Zone 4 (4) 110 (50) 27.50 / 1 Sunrisers 91 (91) 2767 (92*) 35.02 / 21 (Source: Cricket Archive)

Dhawan has consistently delivered for Sunrisers, striking a formidable partnership with the more aggressive David Warner and later Kane Williamson at the top of the order. With a tally of 2768 from 91 innings, he is the franchise’s top run-getter.

Most runs for Sunrisers Hyderabad Player Matches Runs Shikhar Dhawan 91 2767 David Warner 59 2579 Kane Williamson 32 1146 Moises Henriques 42 755 Naman Ojha 56 584 (Source: Cricket Archive)

In fact, when you look at the list of highest run-getters in IPL history, Dhawan is placed fairly high up despite playing just 15 matches for Mumbai Indians in two seasons combined.

All-time leading IPL run-getters PLAYER Matches (Innings) Runs (Highest) HS Suresh Raina 176 (172) 4985 (100*) 100* Virat Kohli 163 (155) 4948 (113) 113 Rohit Sharma 173 (168) 4493 (109*) 109* Gautam Gambhir 154 (152) 4217 (93) 93 Robin Uthappa 165 (158) 4086 (87) 87 Shikhar Dhawan 143 (142) 4058 (95*) 95* MS Dhoni 175 (158) 4016 (79*) 79* David Warner 114 (114) 4014 (126) 126 Chris Gayle 112 (111) 3994 (175*) 175* AB de Villiers 141 (129) 3953 (133*) 133* (Source: IPLT20.com)

Ever since his move to Hyderabad, Dhawan has been nothing if not consistent. He has scored more than 300 runs in every single one of the last eight editions.

Shikhar Dhawan, season-by-season since 2011 Season Mat Runs Ave 2018 16 497 (92*) 38.23 2017 14 479 (77) 36.84 2016 17 501 (82*) 38.53 2015 14 353 (54) 27.15 2014 14 377 (64*) 29 2013 10 311 (73*) 38.87 2012 (Deccan Chargers) 15 569 (84) 40.64 2011 (Deccan Chargers) 14 400 (95*) 33.33 Overall IPL 143 4058 33.26 (Source: IPLT20.com)

What Delhi Daredevils are likely to benefit from is the guarantee of consistent contributions at the top of the order. In all his eight years at Hyderabad, Dhawan has been either been the top run-scorer for his franchise (thrice) or the second best (five times). And second best to Warner or Williamson is nothing to be ashamed of.

A comparison of Dhawan with the best Season Runs scored by Dhawan Most runs scored in that season Most runs scored in Dhawan's team 2018 497 735 497 2017 479 641 641 2016 501 973 848 2015 353 562 562 2014 377 660 528 2013* 311 733 311 2012* 569 733 569 2011* 400 608 400 * = Dhawan was the top run-getter for his team

As the tables above show, it’s not just his brand value and the obvious returning-home narrative that Daredevils would be banking on, it’s a steady opening partner to Shaw who can be expected to deliver over the course of a season.