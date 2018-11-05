Delhi Daredevils on Monday confirmed the signing of Shikhar Dhawan in the Indian Premier League trade window, ahead of the auctions for the 12th season.

Confirming reports from last week, the trade from Sunrisers Hyderabad to Delhi is now confirmed with Dhawan returning to his home franchise after spending the inaugural season.

The Dhawan trade has happened in exchange for three players – Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma and Shahbaz Nadeem. Official confirmation on that front came from the Sunrisers camp.

We have traded Shikhar Dhawan to Delhi Daredevils for Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem and Abhishek Sharma. We thank Shikhar for his contribution to the team over the years and wish him the very best. pic.twitter.com/oEqwJ61yw1 — SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) November 5, 2018

Sunrisers had chosen to retain just David Warner and Bhuvneshwar Kumar ahead of the 2018 auction but paid Rs 5.2 crore to eventually buy Dhawan back with a Right To Match card. Sunrisers acknowledged in their release that Dhawan was unhappy about his price tag.

Earlier reports said Mumbai Indians were keen to pair him up with Rohit Sharma in the IPL. There were even reports linking Dhawan with Kings XI Punjab. But eventually, Dhawan returned to Delhi.

The franchise has made the decision to trade Shikhar, as they feel it is best for both parties. “Sunrisers value the great contribution that Shikhar has made over years and is saddened that due to financial reasons, he feels it is time to move on,” the Sunrisers statement said.

Brace yourselves, for he has returned, where it all began!



Welcome Home, Shikhar Dhawan. 🙌#DilDilli #Dhadkega pic.twitter.com/LFGMxs1bEk — Delhi Daredevils (@DelhiDaredevils) November 5, 2018

Shikhar Dhawan’s overall T20 record:

Matches: 216 (Innings: 215, Not outs: 20)

Runs: 6074

Highest score: 95*

Average: 31.80

100s / 50s: 0 / 46

Strike rate: 122.93

