Utkarsh Baheti of Rajasthan, Jannia Singh of Chandigarh and Sanya Vats of Delhi showed resilience in their respective semifinal encounters to seal their progress to the summit clashes at the National sub-junior and junior squash championship in Jaipur on Friday.

The first two stormed into the final of the U-19 boys’ and girls’ section, toppling the top seeds Tushar Shahani of Maharashtra and Radhika Rathore of MP respectively on an eventful day.

Sanya, also U-19 girls, dislodged the second seeded Navmi Sharma of Maharashtra.

Utkarsh fought a five-gamer, withstood a mid-match slump when Tushar came back to equalise 2-2 before the Rajasthan lad edged out the favourite in the decider. He will face Rahul Baitha who kept his second seeding intact while ousting Veer Chotrani in an all-Maharashtra affair.

In the girls section, Radhika could manage just the first game before Jannia ran through. She will face enterprising Sanya Vats who put out the second seed Navmi Sharma of Maharashtra in straight games.

The results - semi-finals (State and seedings in brackets)

Boys

U-19: Utkarsh Baheti (Rajasthan) (¾) bt Tushar Shahani (Maharashtra) (1) 11-9, 11-5, 11-13, 3-11, 11-9; Rahul Baitha (Maharashtra) (2) bt Veer Chotrani (Maharashtra) (¾) 11-9, 11-6, 12-10

U-17: Neel Joshi (Maharashtra) (1) bt Tejas Chawla (Delhi) (5/8) 11-4, 11-4, 11-1; Yash Fadte (Goa) (¾) bt Arnaav Sareen (Maharashtra) (5/8) 9-11, 11-6, 11-4, 11-8

U-15:Shreyas Mehta (Maharahstra) (1) bt Rutva Samant (Maharashtra) (¾) 11-7, 13-11, 12-10; Paarth Ambani (Maharashtra) ¾ bt Krishna Mishra (MP) (5/8) 10-12, 11-6, 11-3, 11-4

U-13: Yuvraj Wadhwani (Maharashtra) (1) bt Aditya Chandani (Maharashtra) (9/16) 11-6, 11-4, 11-2; Rohan Arya Gondi (Telengana) (¾) bt Ansh Tripathi (Uttarakhand) 10-12, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 11-9

U-11: Riwik Singh (Rajasthan) (¾) bt Priyaan Thaker (Maharashtra) (1) 11-8,6-11, 11-5, 11-6; Anshuman Jaising (Maharashtra) (2) bt Subash Choudhary (Rajasthan) (¾) 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 6-11, 11-7

Girls

U-19: Jannia Singh (Chandigarh) (¾) bt Radhika Rathore (MP) (1) 8-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-8; Sanya Vats (Delhi) (¾) bt Navmi Sharma (Maharashtra) (2) 11-2, 17-15, 11-3

U-17: Ananya Dabke (Maharashtra) (1) bt Annanya Morey (Maharashtra) (¾) 11-8, 11-6, 11-4; Yoshna Singh (Maharashtra) (2) bt Amira Singh (Delhi) (¾) 12-10, 12-10, 9-11, 11-3

U-15: Yuvna Gupta (Maharashtra) (1) bt Vasudha Surange (Delhi) (17/24) 11-3, 11-7, 11-7; Diksha Aurobindo (Tamil Nadu) (2) bt Abhisheka Shannon (Tamil Nadu) (¾) 9-11, 11-8, 7-11, 11-9, 11-8

U-13: Kaavya Bansal (Maharashtra) (1) bt Nayna Taneja (Maharashtra) (5/8) 11-2, 11-4, 11-3; Tiana Parasrampuria (Maharashtra) (2) bt Unnati Tripathi (Uttrarakhand) 11-5, 11-9, 11-5

U-11: Anahat Singh (Delhi) (1) bt Sanvi Batar (Delhi) (5/8) 11-2, 11-7, 11-2; Ipsa Mishra (Maharashtra) (¾) bt Navya Sundararajan (Uttar Pradesh) (5/8) 11-9, 11-5, 11-4