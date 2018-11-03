Delhi Dynamos FC will look for a quick turnaround in their fortunes when they host Jamshedpur FC in a Indian Super League clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru stadium on Sunday.

The Lions have suffered three draws and as many losses in six matches and coach Josep Gombau will look to register the first win as they play their fifth home game of the season.

“As long as the numbers are there, we’ll fight to make it to the top four. We will have to try different combinations. It’s not so far-fetched, we’re just six points away, which is two games. We need to work hard to make it,” said Gombau.

The coach should be encouraged with the possible return of Rene Mihelic and Adria Carmona, both of whom missed their last home match due to a bout of diarrhoea.

Even if both make it to the matchday squad, it won’t be easy for the hosts as they are up against a rampaging Jamshedpur FC, high on confidence after a terrific 4-1 dismantling of FC Goa in their last clash.

“I agree that Jamshedpur FC are a very good side and they just beat a good side like Goa. They play good football and show the character to win the game from the very beginning. But we will be going for all three points. Every game is different and I hope that we can beat them,” he said.

Jamshedpur were on cloud nine after their terrific win over FC Goa and will look to maintain the momentum. Coach Cesar Ferrando has not shied away from rotating his squad and has kept his team fresh despite the fixtures coming in thick and fast.

“We make changes because I need all my players motivated. I like all my players motivated and when I count on a player to play, he is ready to play. I need to keep up the level of the team when we play four matches in a row. This is like tossing a coin, sometimes good and sometimes bad,” said Ferrando.

The Spanish coach isn’t shy from taking the game to the opposition as was witnessed in their midweek victory as he filled his midfield with foreign players and opted for a high press system.

“Delhi is a very dangerous team at this moment. They have very good players and a good coach. They want to win and it will be a very strong match,” said Ferrando.

Michael Soosairaj is in good form and is justifying the transfer fee paid by Jamshedpur FC for him to Chennai City FC. The Indian attacker has three goals to his name and his ability to take on defenders in certainly something Delhi needs to worry about.