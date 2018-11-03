Defending champions Chennaiyin FC lost their fifth match of the season as they went down 0-1 to Mumbai City FC in an Indian Super League match at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Chennai on Saturday.

Modou Sougou bagged the only goal of the match for the visitors in the 20th minute as they came away with their third victory in their last four games. Chennaiyin again started without India international Jeje Lalpekhlua, whose spot in the starting line-up has been taken by Palestine striker Carlos Salom.

Mumbai City started with Sougou who netted in their last match as well, along with Rafael Bastos up front. The defence, which was changed after the 5-0 loss to Goa, remained the same.

The home team, chasing a much-needed result, started the game brightly. But they could not fashion any noteworthy opportunity in the initial exchanges. Mumbai City also could not create any good chances until the 20th minute.

A pass down the left split the Chennaiyin defence in the 20th minute and Sougou ran in to strike the ball but Karanjit Singh saved his first shot. The striker pounced on the rebound to give Mumbai the lead and the only goal of the game.

Jorge Costa’s side should have scored the insurance goal early in the second half when Arnold Issoko broke forward before squaring a pass for Sougou, whose shot was well saved by Karanjit to prevent Mumbai getting a second.

Salom then had the best chance for the home team at the hour mark but his shot hit the post and Thoi Singh’s shot on the rebound went directly to goalkeeper Amrinder Singh.

With the loss, Chennaiyin are stuck on one point from their six games while fifth-placed Mumbai are on the same points as second in the table Goa, but are split on goal difference.