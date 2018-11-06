Lifting weights even just once a week will strengthen your heart and protect you from having cardiovascular diseases, according to a new research.

Research published in a journal called Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise says that even a little bit of strength training – one, two or three sessions of at least one hour a week – can cut the risk of heart disease by as much as 40% to 70%, according to a report on Joe.co.uk.

While the research said that cardio exercises are not vital for better heart health, some swimming, cycling and jogging in your weekly routine could improve results further, according to the report.

Strength training was also linked to a lower body mass index (BMI), which is associated with better heart health, according to a report on Bicycling.com.

The research was based on a survey and medical data from the US-based Aerobics Center Longitudinal Study, which included 12,591 men and women with average age of 47, the report said. The participants had completed extensive lifestyle and exercise surveys and had at least two preventive health examinations between 1987 and 2006, the report added.