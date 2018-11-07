Srinagar: The sight of three-tier security outside Srinagar’s TRC ground on Tuesday afternoon could have easily been taken for a venue of a political rally. At the main gate, makeshift tunnels manned by sleuths of J&K police streamlined the crowd into the ground after frisking and scanning by metal detectors.

Inside, the history was unfolding.

For the first time ever, an I-league match in Jammu and Kashmir was moments away to kick off. Driving a mad rush into the stadium despite the chilly weather was the extraordinary rise of a local professional club, Real Kashmir, who were debuting at home. The local club was to take on two-time former I-league champions Churchill Brothers.

As the teams make their way into the ground, it’s already full house. Chants of “Jeetey ga bhai jeetay ga, Real Kashmir jeetay ga” begin even before the first kick. There’s hardly anyone chanting for the opposite team.

“I took a half-day leave from office to be here,” 58-year-old Mohammad Amin Khan tells Scroll.in as he tried to find a suitable spot to enjoy the game. An employee at Sher-I-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences, Soura, Srinagar, Amin Khan is a regular at the ground.

Pointing out to the names of various stands put up in the name of Kashmir’s older generation of footballers, Khan is taken back to his childhood.

“Football is my passion. During my childhood in 70s and 80s, Kashmir was mad about football. The crowd here today is too small in front of that,” Amin Khan asserts while pointing out to the packed stadium. “I have been watching football here since last four decades.”

Ruing the fate of football in Kashmir following the militancy in 90s and widespread violence, the 58-year-old football buff looks at the I-league match as some sort of a consolation.

“This will attract more youth towards football, particularly when foreign players will come here and interact with local talent,” Bashir Ahmad Mir, Amin Khan’s pal at the ground, chips in.

On Tuesday morning, when the sun was out after days filled with an overcast skies and a snowfall, 60-year-old Bashir Mir of Dalgate Srinagar, decided to take a stroll to reach the stadium.

“Otherwise, I would have come in public transport but I would have come definitely. Even if it was snowing,” Bashir Mir, who had shut his tailoring shop in the noon to watch the match, shared.

Played in the backdrop of barren Chinars and scenic snow-capped mountains, the club’s home debut marks a new milestone for professional football in Kashmir. The first-ever club from the state to qualify for the country’s top tier I-league, Real Kashmir is a story of triumph and hope in a place known for uncertainty and despair.

Throughout the goal-less match, every build-up, every shot or dribble by the local club had the crowd on its toes. Whenever the opposition’s run to goal ended in a loss, the packed stadium broke into applause and loud whistles.

At times, when the Churchill Brothers’ forwards got closer to the net, the entire stadium gasped for breath.

“In Kashmir, the football, traditionally, has remained confined to local or government departmental level,” Muzzamil Mohammad Dar, 35, a football coach from central Kashmir’s Ganderbal says. “This match is a turning point in the history of J&K football.”

In 2015, Muzzamil Dar was an assistant coach for Real Kashmir during the second division I-league. However, he couldn’t continue his run with the club due to his job as a government teacher.

“But I continued to follow the club’s performance,” he said. “It’s a remarkable idea to train young talent and give them the much needed exposure unavailable to a player till now in Kashmir. We have been yearning for this kind of investment since decades.”

As the game neared its end on Tuesday evening, the ecstatic crowd reminded Ashraf Bhat, 45, from Downtown Srinagar, of the international football tournaments he ardently follows on television.

“If there was no astro turf, the players would be playing in mud this time. Wish we could have more such infrastructure,” Ashraf Bhat, who has a meat shop in Nowhatta Srinagar, says.

While football enthusiasts view the arrival of I-league in Kashmir with optimism, they also seem to be aware of the fragility of “peace” in the conflict-torn state. Just last month, a final of an invitational tournament against FC Minerva scheduled to be played in Srinagar had to be cancelled due to curfew.

Yet for many people like Amin Khan and Bashir Mir, a game of football is a window of relief from the daily violence and bloodshed.

“I forget all my pains and tension when I come here,” tailor Bashir Mir explains. “We are overburdened with pain, this just diverts my mind.”

According to coach Muzzamil Dar, the match was symbolic. Not only for professional football but the people of Kashmir as well.

“For all the pain and misery Kashmiris witness on daily basis, this match is a brief moment of celebration.”