Trent Boult, on Wednesday, became the third New Zealand bowler to take an ODI hat-trick in a match as he stunned the Pakistan top-order in Aby Dhabi.

Boult, in the first of the three-match ODI series against Pakistan, got the wickets Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam and Mohammad Hafeez in three consecutive deliveries to register the year’s third hat-trick. South Africa’s Imran Tahir (against Zimbabwe) and Sri Lanka’s Shehan Madushanka (against Bangladesh) are the other two bowlers with a hat-trick this year.

Pakistan, in pursuit of New Zealand’s 266/9, in the third over, lost Zaman, whose wickets were shattered by an incoming Boult delivery.

WICKET! Trent Boult is in the headlines once again! Not a good shot by Fakhar as the ball flicks his pads and goes onto the stumps, Pakistan 8-1



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/d4eFVZLwQf#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/JtOn2rXlAB — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 7, 2018

Boult, in the following delivery, managed to get the edge of Azam’s bat with a full-length ball. Ross Taylor, stationed in a wide slip position, completed the catch.

WICKET! And now @babarazam258 departs, Babar hangs his bat outside off-stump, replays show that the ball did not hit the ground before going into the slips. Two in two for Boult!



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/d4eFVZLwQf#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/IxNSk4HWfh — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 7, 2018

Hafeez, then, missed another full-length delivery, that pitched on middle and leg and struck his pads, getting out LBW.

It is a hat-trick for @trent_boult! Full swinging delivery does the trick, @MHafeez22 is falling across his stumps. Pakistan in trouble at 8/3



Ball-by-ball clips & live-blog: https://t.co/d4eFVZLwQf#PAKvNZ pic.twitter.com/PxRHSDDRYM — Cricingif (@_cricingif) November 7, 2018

Danny Morrison was the first Kiwi bowler to take an ODI hat-trick. He did it against India in 1994. Shane Bond clinched New Zealand’s second hat-trick in 2007 against Australia.