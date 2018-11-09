India’s team management has decided to rest Umesh Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav from the upcoming third T20I against the West Indies in Chennai.

According to a statement released by the board, the decision has been made to allow the trio to be in the best physical condition ahead of India’s tour to Australia.

The All-India Senior Selection Committee, meanwhile, has added Siddarth Kaul to the squad.

India’s squad for the 3rd T20I series against Windies: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddarth Kaul

