Former Mumbai captain Shishir Hattangadi, in his email to Board of Control for Cricket in India’s (BCCI) independent panel investigating the board’s CEO Rahul Johri’s sexual harassment case, has said he’s willing to depose against the latter.

In the email, quoted by The Telegraph, Hattangadi says, “I am only making myself available, through this mail, to depose in case you need to corroborate any communication and not get a distorted version as often happens!”

Johri was accused of sexual harassment in an anonymous social media post, which has since been deleted. He has denied the allegation in response to the showcause notice issued by the Committee of Administrators (CoA).

Meanwhile, Hattangadi has confirmed in the email that he’s known the complainant in the case and her husband for eight years.

“I do know Ms X and her family well enough personally to stand by them in their hour of need, so this mail.”

Hattangadi has also said that he isn’t related – personally or professionally – to Johri. “I do not recall meeting Mr Johri in person ever in my life, so to have an opinion on anyone I haven’t met or interacted with, would be delusional and judgemental on my part.”

Hattangadi had earlier tweeted:-

If the @BCCI want information about @RJohri on #metoo I am happy to assist them. I am putting my hand up as a former Captain! — shishir hattangadi (@shishhattangadi) October 26, 2018

The probe panel comprises former Allahabad High Court judge Justice Rakesh Sharma, former Delhi Commission for Women Chairperson Barkha Singh and Veena Gowda.