It’s that time of the year when the big Premier League team from Manchester will take on the other big Premier League team from Manchester. The rivalry between the teams – United and City – is over a hundred years old and the passage of time itself makes it a special one. But there’s always been new narratives added to enhance the drama and the overall texture of the Derby.

Over the last couple of years, it’s been about the men, who are the helm of both sides: Jose Mourinho and Pep Gaurdiola.

Reunited in England’s northwest after two confrontational years on either side of the Barcelona-Real Madrid rivalry, where Mourinho ended Guardiola’s three seasons of La Liga dominance, United clearly hoped the feisty Portuguese could again get under the Catalan’s skin.

But even as Guardiola’s been transforming City into an indestructible unit, Mourinho’s men are still in pursuit of the days of glory, last seen during the reign of Sir Alex Ferguson.

Mourinho’s stay at the club, in fact, was uncertain after United made a lukewarm start to the season. The Red Devils, then, resurrected themselves, stitching a four-match undefeated streak.

But, City’s been unbeaten from the season’s start and the defending champions are comfortably seated on top of the points table.

The pair have met on 21 occasions, with 11 of those encounters in the El Clasico games and City’s man has the lead over his rival when the two meet on Sunday.

United, who are in the midst of a unbeaten run, cannot be discounted. In fact, the statistics say that City must be more vary of their arch-rivals at home.

No side has won more than United at the Etihad since Manchester City moved there 15 years ago.

United's last three trips to Etihad DATE RESULT MARGIN March 2016 United win 1-0 April 2017 Draw 0-0 April 2018 United win 3-2

The last of City’s win against their archrivals at home came in November 2014. And, United have at least shown some resilience in recent weeks, coming from behind to beat Newcastle, Bournemouth and most impressively Italian champions Juventus in midweek.

Yet, even then every victory seems a struggle. Only twice have they won by more than one goal all season, to City’s 12 multiple-goal victories.

Guardiola was more empathetic of his rival ahead of Sunday’s tie.

“I admire the managers that react in the tough moments, when you lose games, and, both of us, we are similar,” he said of Mourinho.

“The expectation of us all is so high. If we don’t win, always we fail. He reacts and still stands up and keeps going. We have to win all the titles we play for. We are quite similar in those situations.”

A victory against City at Etihad will no doubt improve Mourinho’s image in front of the fans and will strengthen United’s comeback run.

But City seem untouchable at the moment. Once again on top of the Premier League, a goal difference of plus 29 to United’s plus one tells the story of both sides contrasting fortunes so far this season.

(With inputs from AFP)