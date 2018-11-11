When India take on Pakistan in Sunday’s first game in the ICC Women’s World T20 2018, it will only be the 21st time the two teams have faced each other in any format since 2005.

But even if the India vs Pakistan rivalry is not as long and possibly intense is women’s cricket, it is still a marquee clash given the history of the two countries.

The fact that the last time they met at a World T20, India lost to Pakistan at home in 2016 due to rain, means there is added incentive to an Indian win.

Players from both sides, however, are not only treating this as just another match, but also praising each other before the clash – a mark of the sporting spirit that exists on both sides.

“In T20s you cannot really predict, any batsman can come out and perform, any bowler can come out and bowl a spell and the game can completely change. But they are a good team, their bowling attack is good as we saw that in Asia Cup,” Smriti Mandhana said in the video preview released by ICC.

“For people at home it is different, but as a player I don’t think about playing Pakistan because that puts a lot pressure on us. As I said, we have to come here and enjoy our cricket and give our 100%,” she added.

Ranked fifth in the world, India produced a power-packed performance in the opener against a formidable New Zealand side to win by 34 runs after skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s stunning 51-ball 103. Meanwhile, Pakistan lost by a comprehensive 52-run margin to Australia in their tournament opener in Guyana.

“Well for fans back home it’s more than a game but as professionals, we have been taught that this is just another game. Playing against India is always fun, of course it is full of pride and a great responsibility because whenever I wear this shirt I am not known by my name, people say ‘here is a Pakistani girl going’,” Javiera Khan, captain of the Pakistan team was quoted as saying.

The Field ICC Women's World T20 Stories from a historic event for women's cricket Read more

“We have become quite level headed on that side also because we do have good friends in the Indian team, we understand that it’s only a game but definitely the history that there is between these two countries there is excitement when you play India. But the intensity is the same because every match has same points to carry forward,” former captain, Sana Mir, added.

However, Indian coach Ramesh Powar said that pressure will be inevitable in the game.

“I think we will treat this game as normal. I’ll be lying if we say there is no pressure, there will be always be pressure when India is playing Pakistan. There is an emotional aspect to it, [but] our girls have played each other may times and I hope they will be professional on field and not be caught up with emotions,” he said.

Mark Coles, head coach of Pakistan, also spoke about the team will have to embrace the pressure.

“India are an impressive side, they have made a lot of ground in the last four, five months so we are acutely aware of the challenge we have got and we have to keep improving what we do and put them under pressure for longer periods of time.

The girls have to realize that they will have to embrace it... look it in the eye ad say there is pressure in this game and with 24 million people watching us ,” he said.

Watch the preview for the Sunday’s Women’s World T20 below (starting from around the 7-minute mark)