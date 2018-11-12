The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Sunday that the Women’s World T20 group A will remain in Saint Lucia despite fears of persistent rain. Extreme weather has seen 40% more rainfall in Saint Lucia in the first 10 days of the month than the island would usually see in the whole of November.

“Our absolute priority is to do everything we can to play cricket and as such in light of the forecast in Saint Lucia, we explored alternative options for group A games,” Chris Tetley, ICC Head of Events, was quoted as saying in a release.

The first match at St. Lucia in Group A between England and Sri Lanka was washed out without a ball being bowled on Saturday. West Indies and Bangladesh played the opening game in the fixture as the triple-header on the first day was scheduled in Guyana.

And with fears over the weather not improving, a move to Antigua was mooted.

“After considering a range of factors including a detailed analysis of weather forecasts in both Saint Lucia and Antigua and an inspection of the square and outfield in Antigua, we have taken the decision to continue as scheduled,” said Tetley.

“Whilst the pitch in Antigua is in good condition there is no guarantee that moving away from Saint Lucia will put us in a better position to play cricket. The rain currently forecast in Antigua would impact on our ability to prepare the playing surfaces for any relocated fixtures as well as the playing of any subsequent matches. The weather is forecast to improve, and we will continue to support the local ground staff in their preparation of playing surfaces at all venues,” he added.

Next fixtures at St. Lucia:

England vs Bangladesh, Group A at St Lucia – (13 Nov, 1:30 am IST)

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Group A at St Lucia – (13th Nov, 5:30 am IST)